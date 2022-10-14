JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The regular season may be winding down, but there are several high school football rivalry games left to be played in Northeast Tennessee.

Here’s a look at three of the area’s biggest rivalry games that are coming up in the next two weeks.

Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett

If there was a list of what makes up a good rivalry, this annual matchup would check all the boxes. Dubbed the Musket Bowl, this game is a clash between the county’s two Class 5A teams. Not only does the game determine who is best in the county, it can also determine the champion of Region 1 Class 5A.

This rivalry has been back and forth for the past five years with the most recent contest going in Daniel Boone’s favor.

The two rivals will face each other this year on Oct. 21.

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Science Hill

Not only is this game a battle between the two of the largest high schools in the region, it’s also between Northeast Tennessee’s two largest cities: Johnson City and Kingsport.

This game can also determine the champion of Region 1 Class 6A. It can also determine who has to play Region 2 powerhouse Maryville first.

This rivalry has been lopsided in recent years. The Hilltoppers currently hold a three-game win streak over the Indians and have won four of the last five matchups.

These two rivals will meet once again on Oct. 28 at Science Hill.

Cherokee vs. Volunteer

Dubbed the Hawkins County Super Bowl, this cross-county rivalry between Class 5A Cherokee and Class 4A Volunteer has been lopsided until recent years. In 2020, the Falcons beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2007. Volunteer also won last year’s matchup.

This year, the two teams will face each other on Oct. 21 at Volunteer.

Other rivalry games already played

Elizabethton vs. Greeneville

In recent years when these two teams have met on the gridiron, there have been state championship implications. Combined, Greeneville and Elizabethton have won four of the last five Class 4A state titles. In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Greeneville defeated Elizabethton in the regular season and went on to win state titles both times.

Things changed in 2019 when the Cyclones beat the Greene Devils in the regular season and the playoffs en route to their first state title in 81 years. They did it again in 2020.

Last year, Elizabethton lost to Greeneville in the regular season but beat the Greene Devils in the postseason. The Cyclones made it to the state championship game but fell to Tullahoma.

This season, Greeneville defeated Elizabethton 21–0 in early September. The Greene Devils are currently 8–0 and the Cyclones 3–4.

South Greene vs. West Greene

It’s known as the Battle for the Milk Can. These two Greene County teams meet each year and the winning squad gets to take home the Milk Can.

This year, West Greene edged South Greene 16–14 to earn the team’s first Milk Can victory since 2017.