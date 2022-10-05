JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia.

Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated.

As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records:

Northeast Tennessee

Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district)

Defeated South Greene, West Ridge, Cherokee, Elizabethton, Morristown West, and Christian Academy of Knoxville.

Greeneville (7–0 overall, 4–0 in district)

Defeated Knox Central, Grainger, Elizabethton, Morristown West, Volunteer, Dobyns-Bennett, and Seymour.

Hampton (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district)

Defeated Pigeon Forge, Johnson County, Avery County (NC), Cloudland, Happy Valley, and South Greene.

Southwest Virginia

Graham (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district)

(File)

Defeated Bluefield (WV), Tazewell, Richlands, Union, Galax, and George Wythe.

Ridgeview (5–0 overall, 2–0 in district)

(File)

Defeated J.I. Burton, Grundy, Wise Central, Lee High, and Richlands.