Tennessee High unveils new field house

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials unveiled a new field house at Tennessee High School on Thursday.

The facility, named The Viking Keep, houses a locker room and coaches’ offices.

Located in the Stone Castle, the field house will serve several sports, including football and soccer.

“It makes all the difference in the world for our football team who have been dressing in Viking Hall, which is on the other side of our school campus,” said THS Athletic Director Barry Wade. “Also our boys and girls soccer team have also been dressing in Viking Hall, so it just makes a difference for them to be here inside the Castle.”

It makes all the difference in the world for our football team who have been dressing in Viking Hall, which is on the other side of our school campus,” said THS Athletic Director Barry Wade. “Also our boys and girls soccer team have also been dressing in Viking Hall, so it just makes a difference for them to be here inside the Castle.”

The Stone Castle was built in 1936. School officials say the new field house was long overdue.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.