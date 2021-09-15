Tazewell High in search of new opponent ahead of Friday’s football game

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Tazewell High School officials announced Wednesday that the school’s football game against John Battle has been canceled.

Our game with John Battle this Friday has been canceled and we are currently looking for a replacement opponent. — Tazewell Football (@Taz_Football) September 15, 2021

The game was originally set to kick off from the Trojan’s field in Bristol, Virginia, on Sept. 17.

This cancellation follows after undisclosed circumstances, but Tazewell leaders said the Bulldogs are seeking a new opponent for Friday.

