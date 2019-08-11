Sullivan East looks to bounce back in tough conference

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 1-9 finish to the season last year, the Sullivan East Patriots look to bounce back with a lot more drive this year.

The Pats return QB Dylan White and a number of capable receivers, but will have less than 10 seniors.

Head Coach Mike Locke said while the team’s strength trends toward the backfield, the offensive line could still use some development.

Locke also said the team will need to overcome issues with depth in a tough conference.

“You have the returning two time state champion, then Elizabethton who’s hungry for their own state championship so those are two excellent football programs,” said Locke, “and then, certainly South with the great tradition, Ranger and Union are forces to be reckoned with, Central is up and coming and doing some really good stuff so from top to bottom, there are no easy weeks in the conference.”