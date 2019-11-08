Security measures announced for Elizabethton-East Ridge playoff game

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools announced security measures for Friday’s football playoff game between Elizabethton High School and East Ridge High School.

The school system says due to the number of people expected to attend the game, all bags will be checked at the gates of Citizens Bank Stadium.

ECS also reminds fans that carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on school property is illegal.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday.

ECS issued this statement:

The safety of all football game attendees is the highest priority for tomorrow night’s football game at Citizens Bank Stadium. Due to large amount of people predicted to attend, all bags of any size will be checked at or just inside the gate before entering the stadium. In accordance to TCA 39-17-1309, it is an offense for any person to possess or carry openly or concealed firearms on school property. Please plan accordingly to arrive early with the anticipation of having your bags checked at the entrance. Thank you for your cooperation and support at the Elizabethton Cyclones first round playoff game. Elizabethton City Schools

