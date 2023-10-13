Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 55, Cosby 14

Dobyns-Bennett 46, William Blount 21

Elizabethton 56, Volunteer 0

Gibbs 21, Morristown East 14 (Thu)

Happy Valley 64, Cumberland Gap 12

Jefferson County 31, Farragut 14 (Thu)

Morristown West 46, David Crockett 25

North Greene 22, Unaka 20

Sevier County 24, Daniel Boone 7

South Greene 20, Eagleton Academy 19

Tennessee High 40, Cocke County 22

Unicoi County 41, Claiborne 32

Southwest Virginia

Gate City 26, Lee High 19

George Wythe 58, J.I. Burton 0

Graham 59, Lebanon 14

Grundy 50, Hurley 34

Holston 60, Northwood 6

Honaker 74, Narrows 51

Ridgeview 28, John Battle 12

Rural Retreat 21, Chilhowie 14

Tazewell 38, Marion 7

Thomas Walker 43, Twin Valley 8

Twin Springs 28, Eastside 20

Union 48, Wise Central 0

Virginia High 28, Richlands 24