Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 55, Cosby 14
Dobyns-Bennett 46, William Blount 21
Elizabethton 56, Volunteer 0
Gibbs 21, Morristown East 14 (Thu)
Happy Valley 64, Cumberland Gap 12
Jefferson County 31, Farragut 14 (Thu)
Morristown West 46, David Crockett 25
North Greene 22, Unaka 20
Sevier County 24, Daniel Boone 7
South Greene 20, Eagleton Academy 19
Tennessee High 40, Cocke County 22
Unicoi County 41, Claiborne 32
Southwest Virginia
Gate City 26, Lee High 19
George Wythe 58, J.I. Burton 0
Graham 59, Lebanon 14
Grundy 50, Hurley 34
Holston 60, Northwood 6
Honaker 74, Narrows 51
Ridgeview 28, John Battle 12
Rural Retreat 21, Chilhowie 14
Tazewell 38, Marion 7
Thomas Walker 43, Twin Valley 8
Twin Springs 28, Eastside 20
Union 48, Wise Central 0
Virginia High 28, Richlands 24