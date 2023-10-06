Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 34, Jellico 8
Elizabethton 42, Northview Academy 7
Greeneville 74, Grainger 7
Hampton 52, West Greene 6
Happy Valley 26, South Greene 20
Jefferson County 38, West Ridge 7
Johnson County 12, Chuckey-Doak 3
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 0
Sullivan East 42, Cherokee 26
Tennessee High 37, David Crockett 7
Unaka 52, Hancock County 14
Unicoi County 41, Volunteer 14
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 42, Marion 13
George Wythe 49, Giles 13
Grundy 49, Twin Valley 28
Hurley 52, Thomas Walker 23
John Battle 30, Wise Central 6
Lee High 47, J.I. Burton 0
Patrick Henry 31, Holston 14
Rural Retreat 34, Lebanon 14
Rye Cove 48, Eastside 36
Tazewell 54, Virginia High 24
Twin Springs 52, Castlewood 12
Union 20, Ridgeview 14