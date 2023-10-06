Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 34, Jellico 8

Elizabethton 42, Northview Academy 7

Greeneville 74, Grainger 7

Hampton 52, West Greene 6

Happy Valley 26, South Greene 20

Jefferson County 38, West Ridge 7

Johnson County 12, Chuckey-Doak 3

Science Hill 35, Morristown East 0

Sullivan East 42, Cherokee 26

Tennessee High 37, David Crockett 7

Unaka 52, Hancock County 14

Unicoi County 41, Volunteer 14

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 42, Marion 13

George Wythe 49, Giles 13

Grundy 49, Twin Valley 28

Hurley 52, Thomas Walker 23

John Battle 30, Wise Central 6

Lee High 47, J.I. Burton 0

Patrick Henry 31, Holston 14

Rural Retreat 34, Lebanon 14

Rye Cove 48, Eastside 36

Tazewell 54, Virginia High 24

Twin Springs 52, Castlewood 12

Union 20, Ridgeview 14