Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Bearden 21, Maryville 20
Cherokee 37, Grainger 14
Chuckey-Doak 27, Claiborne 6
Cloudland 46, North Greene 8
Daniel Boone 35, Cocke County 0
David Crockett 38, Volunteer 18
Elizabethton 14, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 46, Unicoi County 0
Greeneville 54, Sullivan East 7
Hampton 51, Eagleton Academy 13
Happy Valley 40, Hancock County 6
Johnson County 22, Pigeon Forge 20
Science Hill 27, West Ridge 14
South Greene 35, Seymour 25
Tennessee High 42, Gate City 13
Thomas Walker VA 44, Unaka 26
West Greene 49, Cumberland Gap 22
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 49, Wise Central 12
Castlewood 40, Northwood 30
Eastside 28, J.I. Burton 14
Galax 34, George Wythe 19
Graham 41, Marion 13 (Thu)
Honaker 36, Chilhowie 8
Lebanon 24, John Battle 14
Ridgeview 34, Richlands 12
Rural Retreat 24, Patrick Henry 14
Rye Cove 31, Lee High 26
Tazewell 48, Grundy 8
Twin Valley 16, Bland County 14
Union 40, Twin Springs 7