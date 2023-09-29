Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Bearden 21, Maryville 20

Cherokee 37, Grainger 14

Chuckey-Doak 27, Claiborne 6

Cloudland 46, North Greene 8

Daniel Boone 35, Cocke County 0

David Crockett 38, Volunteer 18

Elizabethton 14, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 46, Unicoi County 0

Greeneville 54, Sullivan East 7

Hampton 51, Eagleton Academy 13

Happy Valley 40, Hancock County 6

Johnson County 22, Pigeon Forge 20

Science Hill 27, West Ridge 14

South Greene 35, Seymour 25

Tennessee High 42, Gate City 13

Thomas Walker VA 44, Unaka 26

West Greene 49, Cumberland Gap 22

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 49, Wise Central 12

Castlewood 40, Northwood 30

Eastside 28, J.I. Burton 14

Galax 34, George Wythe 19

Graham 41, Marion 13 (Thu)

Honaker 36, Chilhowie 8

Lebanon 24, John Battle 14

Ridgeview 34, Richlands 12

Rural Retreat 24, Patrick Henry 14

Rye Cove 31, Lee High 26

Tazewell 48, Grundy 8

Twin Valley 16, Bland County 14

Union 40, Twin Springs 7