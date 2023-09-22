Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Cherokee 33, Seymour 30
Chuckey-Doak 26, Cocke County 21
Daniel Boone 44, Campbell County 21
Dobyns-Bennett 45, Morristown East 0
Elizabethton 47, Sullivan East 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Johnson County 6
Greeneville 56, Volunteer 0
Hampton 50, Cloudland 6
Happy Valley 35, Unaka 0
Science Hill 56, William Blount 28
South Greene 29, West Greene 14
Tennessee High 28, Abingdon 14
West Ridge 43, David Crockett 7
Williamsburg KY 52, North Greene 7
Southwest Virginia
Chilhowie 37, Northwood 0
Craig County 34, Twin Valley 14
George Wythe 23, Rural Retreat 6
Graham 21, Virginia High 14
Holston 52, Hurley 0
Honaker 58, Grundy 6
Lebanon 28, Richlands 7
Patrick Henry 49, John Battle 19
Princeton WV 42, Tazewell 0
Ridgeview 48, Lee High 7
Rye Cove 70, Castlewood 0
Twin Springs 55, Cumberland Gap TN 16
Union 35, Gate City 0
