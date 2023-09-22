Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Cherokee 33, Seymour 30

Chuckey-Doak 26, Cocke County 21

Daniel Boone 44, Campbell County 21

Dobyns-Bennett 45, Morristown East 0

Elizabethton 47, Sullivan East 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Johnson County 6

Greeneville 56, Volunteer 0

Hampton 50, Cloudland 6

Happy Valley 35, Unaka 0

Science Hill 56, William Blount 28

South Greene 29, West Greene 14

Tennessee High 28, Abingdon 14

West Ridge 43, David Crockett 7

Williamsburg KY 52, North Greene 7

Chilhowie 37, Northwood 0

Craig County 34, Twin Valley 14

George Wythe 23, Rural Retreat 6

Graham 21, Virginia High 14

Holston 52, Hurley 0

Honaker 58, Grundy 6

Lebanon 28, Richlands 7

Patrick Henry 49, John Battle 19

Princeton WV 42, Tazewell 0

Ridgeview 48, Lee High 7

Rye Cove 70, Castlewood 0

Twin Springs 55, Cumberland Gap TN 16

Union 35, Gate City 0

