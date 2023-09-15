Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 7, Pigeon Forge 0
David Crockett 25, Cocke County 22
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Asheville NC 16
Hampton 69, Cumberland Gap 28
Happy Valley 38, Eagleton Academy 12
Jellico 21, Unaka 0
Johnson County 45, Harlan KY 14
Maryville 37, Science Hill 18
Morristown West 30, Daniel Boone 0 (Thu)
North Greene 20, Hancock County 14
Northview Academy 44, Cherokee 20
Sevier County 28, Tennessee High 7
South Greene 47, Union County 0
Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0
Unicoi County 42, West Greene 8
West Ridge 49, William Blount 38
Daniel Boone @ Elizabethton was canceled
Morristown West @ Greeneville was rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 19
Southwest Virginia
Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22
Gate City 20, Marion 7
George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21
Grundy 27, Patrick Henry 25
Honaker 42, Holston 27
Hurley 40, River View 27
Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6
Lee High 56, Pineville KY 28
Letcher County KY 48, Wise Central 6
Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6
Ridgeview 16, Virginia High 0
Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0
Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34
Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12
Union 27, Graham 14
