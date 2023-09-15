Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 7, Pigeon Forge 0

David Crockett 25, Cocke County 22

Dobyns-Bennett 41, Asheville NC 16

Hampton 69, Cumberland Gap 28

Happy Valley 38, Eagleton Academy 12

Jellico 21, Unaka 0

Johnson County 45, Harlan KY 14

Maryville 37, Science Hill 18

Morristown West 30, Daniel Boone 0 (Thu)

North Greene 20, Hancock County 14

Northview Academy 44, Cherokee 20

Sevier County 28, Tennessee High 7

South Greene 47, Union County 0

Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0

Unicoi County 42, West Greene 8

West Ridge 49, William Blount 38

Daniel Boone @ Elizabethton was canceled

Morristown West @ Greeneville was rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 19

Southwest Virginia

Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22

Gate City 20, Marion 7

George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21

Grundy 27, Patrick Henry 25

Honaker 42, Holston 27

Hurley 40, River View 27

Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6

Lee High 56, Pineville KY 28

Letcher County KY 48, Wise Central 6

Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6

Ridgeview 16, Virginia High 0

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0

Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12

Union 27, Graham 14

