Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Eagleton Academy 21, West Greene 18

Hampton 36, Happy Valley 0

Jefferson County 25, Dobyns-Bennett 14

Johnson County 47, Cloudland 24

Northview Academy 35, Volunteer 13

Science Hill 27, Union VA 6

Sullivan East 26, Unicoi County 13

Unaka 38, Cosby 14

Alcoa @ Greeneville (Thu) was called in the second quarter due to weather

Cumberland Gap @ North Greene postponed to 7 p.m. Monday

Daniel Boone @ Morristown West postponed to Thursday

Elizabethton @ Cherokee postponed to 3 p.m. Sunday

South Greene @ Chuckey-Doak postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday

West Ridge @ Lakeway Christian canceled

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 17, Gate City 14

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

Eastside 14, River View 6

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Holston 13, John Battle 12 (OT)

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32

Hurley 39, Van WV 14

Marion 40, Lebanon 20

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7

Radford 43, Virginia High 3

Ridgeview 44, Wise Central 7

Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 14 (Thu)

Grayson County @ Rural Retreat postponed to 12 p.m. Saturday

Richlands @ Tazewell postponed to 7 p.m. Monday