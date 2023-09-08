Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Eagleton Academy 21, West Greene 18
Hampton 36, Happy Valley 0
Jefferson County 25, Dobyns-Bennett 14
Johnson County 47, Cloudland 24
Northview Academy 35, Volunteer 13
Science Hill 27, Union VA 6
Sullivan East 26, Unicoi County 13
Unaka 38, Cosby 14
Alcoa @ Greeneville (Thu) was called in the second quarter due to weather
Cumberland Gap @ North Greene postponed to 7 p.m. Monday
Daniel Boone @ Morristown West postponed to Thursday
Elizabethton @ Cherokee postponed to 3 p.m. Sunday
South Greene @ Chuckey-Doak postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday
West Ridge @ Lakeway Christian canceled
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 17, Gate City 14
Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16
Eastside 14, River View 6
Graham 37, George Wythe 0
Holston 13, John Battle 12 (OT)
Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
Hurley 39, Van WV 14
Marion 40, Lebanon 20
Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15
Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7
Radford 43, Virginia High 3
Ridgeview 44, Wise Central 7
Science Hill 27, Union VA 6
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 14 (Thu)
Grayson County @ Rural Retreat postponed to 12 p.m. Saturday
Richlands @ Tazewell postponed to 7 p.m. Monday
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams while they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.