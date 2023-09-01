Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 40, West Greene 6 (Thu)
Cloudland 54, Hancock County 16
Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 0
Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21
Elizabethton 65, Grainger 14
Greeneville 69, Cherokee 0
Jefferson County 25, Science Hill 21
Jellico 14, North Greene 7
Johnson County 30, Claiborne 0
Morristown West 32, Tennessee High 20
Pisgah NC 42, Hampton 14
South Greene 47, Cumberland Gap 0 (Thu)
Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13
Twin Springs VA 42, Unaka 0
Unicoi County 11, Pigeon Forge 6
Southwest Virginia
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20
Christianburg 45, Abingdon 7
Eastside 38, Hurley 32
Gate City 24, Middlesboro KY 18
Graham 42, Galax 13
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7
Marion 27, Wise Central 12
Montcalm WV 54, Twin Valley 0
Narrows 31, Holston 30
Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
Twin Springs 42, Unaka TN 0
Union 41, Richlands 0
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
