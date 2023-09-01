Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Chuckey-Doak 40, West Greene 6 (Thu)

Cloudland 54, Hancock County 16

Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 0

Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21

Elizabethton 65, Grainger 14

Greeneville 69, Cherokee 0

Jefferson County 25, Science Hill 21

Jellico 14, North Greene 7

Johnson County 30, Claiborne 0

Morristown West 32, Tennessee High 20

Pisgah NC 42, Hampton 14

South Greene 47, Cumberland Gap 0 (Thu)

Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13

Twin Springs VA 42, Unaka 0

Unicoi County 11, Pigeon Forge 6

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Christianburg 45, Abingdon 7

Eastside 38, Hurley 32

Gate City 24, Middlesboro KY 18

Graham 42, Galax 13

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7

Marion 27, Wise Central 12

Montcalm WV 54, Twin Valley 0

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

Twin Springs 42, Unaka TN 0

Union 41, Richlands 0

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6

