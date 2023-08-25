Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1

Part 1: Top tackle, Greeneville vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, Science Hill vs. Anderson County, Cherokee vs. David Crockett, Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East, Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, and the Happy Valley band.

Part 2

Part 2: Grainger vs. Chuckey-Doak, North Greene vs. Castlewood, Patrick Henry vs. Virginia High, John Battle vs. Abingdon, and the Abingdon cheerleaders.

Part 3

Part 3: Gate City vs. Richlands, Wise Central vs. Eastside, Eastern Montgomery vs. Holston, and Honaker vs. Lebanon.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 27, Grainger 22

David Crockett 28, Cherokee 13

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Greeneville 14 (game declared no contest due to weather delays)

Elizabethton 20, Morristown West 7

Hampton 32, Johnson County 26

Lakeway Christian 27, Volunteer 7

North Greene 36, Castlewood 0

Science Hill 26, Anderson County 23

Tennessee High 48, Sullivan East 25

Unicoi County 37, Happy Valley 6

West Greene 28, Cloudland 22

West Ridge 26, Daniel Boone 18

Southwest Virginia

Carroll County 22, Grundy 16

Chilhowie 21, Marion 9

Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12

Gate City 34, Richlands 7

Graham 14, Bluefield 9

Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8

Honaker 52, Lebanon 7 (Thu)

John Battle 26, Abingdon 21

North Greene 36, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15

Radford 42, George Wythe 7

Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0

Rye Cove 48, Hancock County TN 0

Sherman WV 20, Hurley 12

Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap 0

Twin Springs 47, Northwood 14

Twin Valley 28, Phelps KY 16

Union 34, Lee High 0

Wise Central 14, Eastside 7