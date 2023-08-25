Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1
Part 1: Top tackle, Greeneville vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, Science Hill vs. Anderson County, Cherokee vs. David Crockett, Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East, Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, and the Happy Valley band.
Part 2
Part 2: Grainger vs. Chuckey-Doak, North Greene vs. Castlewood, Patrick Henry vs. Virginia High, John Battle vs. Abingdon, and the Abingdon cheerleaders.
Part 3
Part 3: Gate City vs. Richlands, Wise Central vs. Eastside, Eastern Montgomery vs. Holston, and Honaker vs. Lebanon.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 27, Grainger 22
David Crockett 28, Cherokee 13
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Greeneville 14 (game declared no contest due to weather delays)
Elizabethton 20, Morristown West 7
Hampton 32, Johnson County 26
Lakeway Christian 27, Volunteer 7
North Greene 36, Castlewood 0
Science Hill 26, Anderson County 23
Tennessee High 48, Sullivan East 25
Unicoi County 37, Happy Valley 6
West Greene 28, Cloudland 22
West Ridge 26, Daniel Boone 18
Southwest Virginia
Carroll County 22, Grundy 16
Chilhowie 21, Marion 9
Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12
Gate City 34, Richlands 7
Graham 14, Bluefield 9
Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8
Honaker 52, Lebanon 7 (Thu)
John Battle 26, Abingdon 21
Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15
Radford 42, George Wythe 7
Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0
Rye Cove 48, Hancock County TN 0
Sherman WV 20, Hurley 12
Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap 0
Twin Springs 47, Northwood 14
Twin Valley 28, Phelps KY 16
Union 34, Lee High 0
Wise Central 14, Eastside 7
