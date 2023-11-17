JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four high school football playoff games took place across the region Friday night.

In Northeast Tennessee, Greeneville beat Anderson County 28–17 and will play Upperman in the semifinals next Friday.

The Hampton Bulldogs’ season came to an end with a 56–13 loss to York Institute.

In Southwest Virginia, George Wythe defeated Fort Chiswell 35–7 and will face Galax on Saturday next week.

Gate City fell to Graham 28–7 and the G-Men will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Union and Tazewell (2 p.m.).

In addition to Union-Tazewell, other Saturday games include Twin Springs at Rye Cove (1 p.m.) and Patrick Henry at Honaker (1 p.m.).

