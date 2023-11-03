Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Alcoa 56, Chuckey-Doak 6
Anderson County 49, Sullivan East 0
Austin-East 48, Unicoi County 43
Bearden 27, Dobyns-Bennett 0
Bledsoe County 42, South Greene 21
Bradley Central 42, West Ridge 0
Coalfield 63, Unaka 8
Elizabethton 38, Knox Carter 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 70, Union County 0
Greenback 41, Cloudland 20
Greeneville 48, Fulton 14
Hampton 36, Polk County 19
Jefferson County 44, Cleveland 36
Kingston 35, Johnson County 0
Knox West 34, Daniel Boone 0
Maryville 42, Science Hill 16
Morristown West 35, Knox Halls 14
Oliver Springs 48, North Greene 0
Oneida 17, Happy Valley 0
Powell 42, Tennessee High 14
Rockwood 28, Jellico 21
Sevier County 51, Knox Central 20
York Institute 61, Eagleton Academy 7
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 56, Lee High 43
Chilhowie 17, Holston 14
Eastside 62, Castlewood 6
Gate City 28, Ridgeview 0
George Wythe 56, Auburn 7
Graham 43, Richlands 0
Grundy 44, Wise Central 24
Honaker 40, Rural Retreat 34
Hurley 46, Twin Valley 14
Marion 22, Virginia High 20
Patrick Henry 48, Northwood 8
Rye Cove 29, Twin Springs 14
Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28
Thomas Walker 48, J.I. Burton 0
Union 40, John Battle 14
