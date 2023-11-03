Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Alcoa 56, Chuckey-Doak 6

Anderson County 49, Sullivan East 0

Austin-East 48, Unicoi County 43

Bearden 27, Dobyns-Bennett 0

Bledsoe County 42, South Greene 21

Bradley Central 42, West Ridge 0

Coalfield 63, Unaka 8

Elizabethton 38, Knox Carter 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 70, Union County 0

Greenback 41, Cloudland 20

Greeneville 48, Fulton 14

Hampton 36, Polk County 19

Jefferson County 44, Cleveland 36

Kingston 35, Johnson County 0

Knox West 34, Daniel Boone 0

Maryville 42, Science Hill 16

Morristown West 35, Knox Halls 14

Oliver Springs 48, North Greene 0

Oneida 17, Happy Valley 0

Powell 42, Tennessee High 14

Rockwood 28, Jellico 21

Sevier County 51, Knox Central 20

York Institute 61, Eagleton Academy 7

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 56, Lee High 43

Chilhowie 17, Holston 14

Eastside 62, Castlewood 6

Gate City 28, Ridgeview 0

George Wythe 56, Auburn 7

Graham 43, Richlands 0

Grundy 44, Wise Central 24

Honaker 40, Rural Retreat 34

Hurley 46, Twin Valley 14

Marion 22, Virginia High 20

Patrick Henry 48, Northwood 8

Rye Cove 29, Twin Springs 14

Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28

Thomas Walker 48, J.I. Burton 0

Union 40, John Battle 14

