Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Cherokee 47, Union County 16

Cloudland 40, Unaka 30 (Thu)

Eagleton Academy 51, Cumberland Gap 16

Farragut 13, Maryville 10

Gatlinburg-Pittman 55, Chuckey-Doak 15 (Thu)

Grainger 33, Volunteer 14

Greeneville 23, Elizabethton 13

Hampton 32, South Greene 14

Happy Valley 38, West Greene 28

Jefferson County 68, William Blount 28

Jellico 42, Hancock County 12 (Thu)

Morristown West 48, Cocke County 0 (Thu)

North Greene 21, Cosby 7 (Thu)

Northview Academy 54, Sullivan East 41

Pigeon Forge 30, Claiborne 7 (Thu)

Science Hill 28, Dobyns-Bennett 21 (OT)

Sevier County 56, David Crockett 21 (Thu)

Tennessee High 21, Daniel Boone 14 (Thu)

Unicoi County 42, Johnson County 27

West Ridge 21, Morristown East 14 (Thu)

Southwest Virginia

Eastside 40, Auburn 0

Gate City 43, Wise Central 6

George Wythe 23, Grayson County 0

Graham 49, Tazewell 6

Grundy 32, Tolsia, WV 12

Holston 29, Rural Retreat 28

Honaker 48, Northwood 7

Hurley 60, Castlewood 20

John Battle 42, Lee High 34

Marion 47, Richlands 28

Patrick Henry 35, Chilhowie 13

Rye Cove 46, J.I. Burton 0

Twin Springs 73, Thomas Walker 29

Union 37, Abingdon 20

Virginia High 20, Lebanon 12