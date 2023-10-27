Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Cherokee 47, Union County 16
Cloudland 40, Unaka 30 (Thu)
Eagleton Academy 51, Cumberland Gap 16
Farragut 13, Maryville 10
Gatlinburg-Pittman 55, Chuckey-Doak 15 (Thu)
Grainger 33, Volunteer 14
Greeneville 23, Elizabethton 13
Hampton 32, South Greene 14
Happy Valley 38, West Greene 28
Jefferson County 68, William Blount 28
Jellico 42, Hancock County 12 (Thu)
Morristown West 48, Cocke County 0 (Thu)
North Greene 21, Cosby 7 (Thu)
Northview Academy 54, Sullivan East 41
Pigeon Forge 30, Claiborne 7 (Thu)
Science Hill 28, Dobyns-Bennett 21 (OT)
Sevier County 56, David Crockett 21 (Thu)
Tennessee High 21, Daniel Boone 14 (Thu)
Unicoi County 42, Johnson County 27
West Ridge 21, Morristown East 14 (Thu)
Southwest Virginia
Eastside 40, Auburn 0
Gate City 43, Wise Central 6
George Wythe 23, Grayson County 0
Graham 49, Tazewell 6
Grundy 32, Tolsia, WV 12
Holston 29, Rural Retreat 28
Honaker 48, Northwood 7
Hurley 60, Castlewood 20
John Battle 42, Lee High 34
Marion 47, Richlands 28
Patrick Henry 35, Chilhowie 13
Rye Cove 46, J.I. Burton 0
Twin Springs 73, Thomas Walker 29
Union 37, Abingdon 20
Virginia High 20, Lebanon 12