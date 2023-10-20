Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Bearden 24, Morristown West 14
Campbell County 41, Morristown East 31
Cherokee 35, Volunteer 20
Claiborne 55, Cumberland Gap 13
Dobyns-Bennett 28, David Crockett 7
Eagleton Academy 43, Cosby 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Pigeon Forge 0
Greeneville 31, Northview Academy0
Hampton 55, Unaka 0 (Thu)
Happy Valley 45, North Greene 14 (Thu)
Jefferson County 56, Cocke County 0
Jellico 31, Jackson County KY 7
Johnson County 43, Holston VA 6 (Thu)
Maryville 24, Alcoa 21
R-S Central NC 41, Cloudland 28 (Thu)
Science Hill 48, Daniel Boone 0 (Thu)
Sevier County 28, East Hamilton 7
South Greene 34, Grainger 13
Sullivan East 47, West Greene 28 (Thu)
Tennessee High 17, West Ridge 14 (Thu)
Unicoi County 47, Chuckey-Doak 45 (OT/Thu)
William Blount 55, Soddy Daisy 14
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 49, Ridgeview 14
Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18 (Thu)
Galax 42, Richlands 7
Gate City 25, John Battle 13
George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 38
Graham 52, Pulaski County 24
Honaker 26, Patrick Henry 18
J.I. Burton 46, Castlewood 28
Johnson County TN 43, Holston 6 (Thu)
Lee High 24, Wise Central 7
Marion 21, Grundy 16
River View 47, Twin Valley 8
Rural Retreat 47, Northwood 6
Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17 (Thu)
Tazewell 60, Giles 33 (Thu)
Tolsia WV 44, Hurly 14
Twin Springs 47, Hancock County TN 14 (Thu)
Virginia High 61, Jenkins KY 14