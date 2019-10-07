Ridgeview, Patrick Henry remain on top in latest VHSL point rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Ridgeview Wolfpack and Patrick Henry Rebels continue to lead their respective regions in the latest VHSL point ratings.
Both teams remain undefeated with the Wolfpack 5-0 against VHSL opponents and 3-0 against district opponents, while the Rebels stand at 6-0 against VHSL opponents and 1-0 against district foes.
Region 1C
|School
|VHSL, District
|Rating
|Narrows
|5-0, 0-0
|21.60000
|George Wythe
|5-1, 2-0
|20.33333
|Galax
|4-1, 0-0
|19.40000
|Auburn
|3-3, 0-2
|14.50000
|Covington
|2-3, 0-0
|14.40000
|Grayson County
|2-4, 0-0
|11.50000
|Craig County
|2-3, 0-0
|10.00000
|Parry McCluer
|0-5, 0-0
|9.40000
|Bath County
|0-5, 0-0
|8.60000
|Eastern Montgomery
|0-5, 0-0
|6.80000
|Bland County
|0-1, 0-0
|6.00000
Region 1D
|School
|VHSL, District
|Rating
|Patrick Henry-GS
|6-0, 1-0
|20.33333
|Thomas Walker
|4-1, 2-0
|18.20000
|Chilhowie
|5-1, 1-0
|18.16667
|Hurley
|3-2, 1-0
|16.80000
|J.I. Burton
|3-2, 2-0
|16.00000
|Honaker
|3-2, 2-0
|15.80000
|Castlewood
|3-2, 1-1
|15.60000
|Grundy
|4-2, 0-2
|15.33333
|Holston
|3-2, 0-1
|15.20000
|Twin Springs
|4-2, 0-1
|15.00000
|Rural Retreat
|3-3, 1-1
|14.16667
|Rye Cove
|2-3, 0-2
|12.00000
|Twin Valley
|2-3, 0-1
|11.20000
|Northwood
|1-4, 0-1
|10.60000
|Eastside
|1-4, 0-1
|10.60000
Region 2D
|School
|VHSL, District
|Rating
|Ridgeview
|5-0, 3-0
|22.80000
|Union
|5-1, 2-0
|20.00000
|Tazewell
|4-1, 1-1
|19.00000
|Graham
|3-2, 1-0
|17.80000
|Marion
|3-2, 1-0
|16.40000
|Richlands
|2-3, 0-0
|16.00000
|Central-Wise
|3-2, 0-2
|15.60000
|Gate City
|1-5, 0-3
|13.00000
|John Battle
|1-4, 0-1
|11.8000
|Virginia
|0-5, 0-1
|10.40000
|Lee
|0-5, 0-2
|10.00000
|Lebanon
|0-5, 0-1
|8.80000
Region 3D
|School
|VHSL, District
|Rating
|Lord Botetourt
|5-0, 0-0
|26.40000
|Magna Vista
|5-1, 2-0
|23.50000
|Hidden Valley
|4-2, 2-0
|23.33333
|Northside
|3-2, 0-0
|21.60000
|Christiansburg
|3-2, 0-1
|20.20000
|Bassett
|3-3, 1-1
|19.16667
|Abingdon
|3-3, 3-0
|18.33333
|William Byrd
|1-4, 0-0
|15.20000
|Staunton River
|1-4, 0-0
|14.00000
|Carroll County
|1-5, 0-2
|13.66667
|Cave Spring
|1-4, 0-1
|13.60000
|Tunstall
|0-5, 0-2
|12.40000
View ratings from all regions/districts:
