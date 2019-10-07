Ridgeview, Patrick Henry remain on top in latest VHSL point rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Ridgeview Wolfpack and Patrick Henry Rebels continue to lead their respective regions in the latest VHSL point ratings.

Both teams remain undefeated with the Wolfpack 5-0 against VHSL opponents and 3-0 against district opponents, while the Rebels stand at 6-0 against VHSL opponents and 1-0 against district foes.

Here are the latest rankings from VHSL:

Region 1C

School VHSL, District Rating Narrows 5-0, 0-0 21.60000 George Wythe 5-1, 2-0 20.33333 Galax 4-1, 0-0 19.40000 Auburn 3-3, 0-2 14.50000 Covington 2-3, 0-0 14.40000 Grayson County 2-4, 0-0 11.50000 Craig County 2-3, 0-0 10.00000 Parry McCluer 0-5, 0-0 9.40000 Bath County 0-5, 0-0 8.60000 Eastern Montgomery 0-5, 0-0 6.80000 Bland County 0-1, 0-0 6.00000

Region 1D

School VHSL, District Rating Patrick Henry-GS 6-0, 1-0 20.33333 Thomas Walker 4-1, 2-0 18.20000 Chilhowie 5-1, 1-0 18.16667 Hurley 3-2, 1-0 16.80000 J.I. Burton 3-2, 2-0 16.00000 Honaker 3-2, 2-0 15.80000 Castlewood 3-2, 1-1 15.60000 Grundy 4-2, 0-2 15.33333 Holston 3-2, 0-1 15.20000 Twin Springs 4-2, 0-1 15.00000 Rural Retreat 3-3, 1-1 14.16667 Rye Cove 2-3, 0-2 12.00000 Twin Valley 2-3, 0-1 11.20000 Northwood 1-4, 0-1 10.60000 Eastside 1-4, 0-1 10.60000

Region 2D

School VHSL, District Rating Ridgeview 5-0, 3-0 22.80000 Union 5-1, 2-0 20.00000 Tazewell 4-1, 1-1 19.00000 Graham 3-2, 1-0 17.80000 Marion 3-2, 1-0 16.40000 Richlands 2-3, 0-0 16.00000 Central-Wise 3-2, 0-2 15.60000 Gate City 1-5, 0-3 13.00000 John Battle 1-4, 0-1 11.8000 Virginia 0-5, 0-1 10.40000 Lee 0-5, 0-2 10.00000 Lebanon 0-5, 0-1 8.80000

Region 3D

School VHSL, District Rating Lord Botetourt 5-0, 0-0 26.40000 Magna Vista 5-1, 2-0 23.50000 Hidden Valley 4-2, 2-0 23.33333 Northside 3-2, 0-0 21.60000 Christiansburg 3-2, 0-1 20.20000 Bassett 3-3, 1-1 19.16667 Abingdon 3-3, 3-0 18.33333 William Byrd 1-4, 0-0 15.20000 Staunton River 1-4, 0-0 14.00000 Carroll County 1-5, 0-2 13.66667 Cave Spring 1-4, 0-1 13.60000 Tunstall 0-5, 0-2 12.40000

