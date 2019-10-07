Ridgeview, Patrick Henry remain on top in latest VHSL point rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Ridgeview Wolfpack and Patrick Henry Rebels continue to lead their respective regions in the latest VHSL point ratings.

Both teams remain undefeated with the Wolfpack 5-0 against VHSL opponents and 3-0 against district opponents, while the Rebels stand at 6-0 against VHSL opponents and 1-0 against district foes.

Here are the latest rankings from VHSL (app users: click here):

Region 1C

SchoolVHSL, DistrictRating
Narrows5-0, 0-0 21.60000
George Wythe5-1, 2-0 20.33333
Galax4-1, 0-0 19.40000
Auburn3-3, 0-2 14.50000
Covington2-3, 0-0 14.40000
Grayson County2-4, 0-0 11.50000
Craig County2-3, 0-0 10.00000
Parry McCluer0-5, 0-0 9.40000
Bath County0-5, 0-0 8.60000
Eastern Montgomery0-5, 0-0 6.80000
Bland County0-1, 0-0 6.00000

Region 1D

School VHSL, DistrictRating
Patrick Henry-GS6-0, 1-0 20.33333
Thomas Walker4-1, 2-0 18.20000
Chilhowie5-1, 1-0 18.16667
Hurley3-2, 1-0 16.80000
J.I. Burton3-2, 2-0 16.00000
Honaker3-2, 2-0 15.80000
Castlewood3-2, 1-1 15.60000
Grundy4-2, 0-2 15.33333
Holston3-2, 0-1 15.20000
Twin Springs4-2, 0-1 15.00000
Rural Retreat3-3, 1-1 14.16667
Rye Cove2-3, 0-2 12.00000
Twin Valley2-3, 0-1 11.20000
Northwood1-4, 0-1 10.60000
Eastside1-4, 0-1 10.60000

Region 2D

School VHSL, DistrictRating
Ridgeview5-0, 3-0 22.80000
Union5-1, 2-0 20.00000
Tazewell4-1, 1-1 19.00000
Graham3-2, 1-0 17.80000
Marion3-2, 1-0 16.40000
Richlands2-3, 0-0 16.00000
Central-Wise3-2, 0-2 15.60000
Gate City1-5, 0-3 13.00000
John Battle1-4, 0-1 11.8000
Virginia0-5, 0-1 10.40000
Lee0-5, 0-2 10.00000
Lebanon0-5, 0-1 8.80000

Region 3D

School VHSL, DistrictRating
Lord Botetourt5-0, 0-0 26.40000
Magna Vista5-1, 2-0 23.50000
Hidden Valley4-2, 2-0 23.33333
Northside3-2, 0-0 21.60000
Christiansburg3-2, 0-1 20.20000
Bassett3-3, 1-1 19.16667
Abingdon3-3, 3-0 18.33333
William Byrd1-4, 0-0 15.20000
Staunton River1-4, 0-0 14.00000
Carroll County1-5, 0-2 13.66667
Cave Spring1-4, 0-1 13.60000
Tunstall0-5, 0-2 12.40000

View ratings from all regions/districts:

