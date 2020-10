WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rivalry between Daniel Boone and David Crockett High School continues on Friday night in Washington County.

This year marks the 50th annual Musket Bowl.

Last year, the Trailblazers were victorious. The Pioneers hope to defeat Daniel Boone at home in 2020.

Football Friday Night is back on October 23! 🏈

You can watch the game live on ABC Tri-Cities starting at 7 p.m. or watch our livestream of the game on WJHL.com.