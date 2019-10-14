Patrick Henry, Ridgeview continue to lead in VHSL points ratings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL released the latest high school football points ratings on Monday.
Patrick Henry continues to lead Region 1D while Ridgeview maintained its top spot in Region 2D.
|Region 1C
|School
|VHSL Record
|Rating
|Narrows
|6-0
|21.66667
|George Wythe
|5-1
|21.50000
|Galax
|5-1
|20.66667
|Auburn
|4-3
|16.00000
|Covington
|2-4
|14.00000
|Grayson County
|2-5
|11.57143
|Parry McCluer
|1-5
|11.16667
|Craig County
|2-4
|9.66667
|Eastern Montgomery
|1-5
|8.50000
|Bath County
|0-6
|8.33333
|Bland County
|0-1
|6.00000
|Region 1D
|School
|VHSL Record
|Rating
|Patrick Henry-GS
|7-0
|21.42857
|Thomas Walker
|5-1
|19.66667
|Chilhowie
|5-1
|19.00000
|Castlewood
|4-2
|17.33333
|J.I. Burton
|4-2
|17.33333
|Hurley
|4-2
|17.33333
|Grundy
|4-2
|15.83333
|Holston
|3-3
|15.00000
|Rural Retreat
|3-3
|14.83333
|Honaker
|3-3
|14.66667
|Twin Springs
|4-3
|14.14286
|Eastside
|2-4
|12.66667
|Rye Cove
|2-4
|11.50000
|Twin Valley
|2-4
|11.16667
|Northwood
|1-5
|10.50000
|Region 2D
|School
|VHSL Record
|Rating
|Ridgeview
|5-1
|22.33333
|Union
|6-1
|22.14286
|Richlands
|3-3
|18.83333
|Graham
|4-2
|18.16667
|Tazewell
|4-2
|17.83333
|Central-Wise
|4-2
|16.83333
|Gate City
|2-5
|15.14286
|Marion
|3-3
|15.00000
|John Battle
|1-5
|11.83333
|Virginia
|0-6
|11.00000
|Lee
|0-6
|10.16667
|Lebanon
|0-6
|9.33333
|Region 3D
|School
|VHSL Record
|Rating
|Lord Botetourt
|6-0
|26.66667
|Hidden Valley
|4-2
|24.00000
|Magna Vista
|5-1
|24.00000
|Northside
|4-2
|23.33333
|Christiansburg
|3-3
|20.00000
|Bassett
|4-3
|19.85714
|Abingdon
|4-3
|19.57143
|William Byrd
|1-5
|15.33333
|Staunton River
|1-5
|15.16667
|Carroll County
|2-5
|15.14286
|Cave Spring
|1-5
|14.16667
|Tunstall
|0-6
|12.83333
View ratings from all regions/districts:
