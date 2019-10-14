LIVE NOW /
Patrick Henry, Ridgeview continue to lead in VHSL points ratings

VHSL Conference Tournament Scoreboard (Mon. May 25, 2015) (Image 1)_11405

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL released the latest high school football points ratings on Monday.

Patrick Henry continues to lead Region 1D while Ridgeview maintained its top spot in Region 2D.

Region 1C
SchoolVHSL RecordRating
Narrows6-021.66667
George Wythe5-121.50000
Galax5-120.66667
Auburn4-316.00000
Covington2-414.00000
Grayson County2-511.57143
Parry McCluer1-511.16667
Craig County2-49.66667
Eastern Montgomery1-58.50000
Bath County0-68.33333
Bland County0-16.00000
Region 1D
SchoolVHSL RecordRating
Patrick Henry-GS7-021.42857
Thomas Walker5-119.66667
Chilhowie5-119.00000
Castlewood4-217.33333
J.I. Burton4-217.33333
Hurley4-217.33333
Grundy4-215.83333
Holston3-315.00000
Rural Retreat3-314.83333
Honaker3-314.66667
Twin Springs4-314.14286
Eastside2-412.66667
Rye Cove2-411.50000
Twin Valley2-411.16667
Northwood1-510.50000
Region 2D
SchoolVHSL RecordRating
Ridgeview5-122.33333
Union6-122.14286
Richlands3-318.83333
Graham4-218.16667
Tazewell4-217.83333
Central-Wise4-216.83333
Gate City2-515.14286
Marion3-315.00000
John Battle1-511.83333
Virginia0-611.00000
Lee0-610.16667
Lebanon0-69.33333
Region 3D
SchoolVHSL RecordRating
Lord Botetourt6-026.66667
Hidden Valley4-224.00000
Magna Vista5-124.00000
Northside4-223.33333
Christiansburg3-320.00000
Bassett4-319.85714
Abingdon4-319.57143
William Byrd1-515.33333
Staunton River1-515.16667
Carroll County2-515.14286
Cave Spring1-514.16667
Tunstall0-612.83333

