North Greene Huskies looking for first win in over a year

Greene Co. — On the high school football field the North Greene Huskies have no where to go but up.

Last season the “mean green” didn’t win a game — going 0-10 on the year in fact they’ve won only one game in 2 years, but change could be coming since they are loaded with juniors and seniors.

“If you been down here you couldn’t tell what our record was last year, you would think we were 15-0, you would think we were like Greeneville winning championships, the attitude is great from the very first day we started in Nov. they have showed up and coaches we don’t have to do a whole lot they bring the energy and they do a good job of doing that on their own they bring the juice so to speak.”

“I just want snap the losing streak and get a couple of wins”

“Last year players didn’t show up and just feels really good to have a group of guys behind me and ready to play.”