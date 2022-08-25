GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sept. 2 football matchup between Daniel Boone and Cherokee high school has been rescheduled due to lighting upgrades at Nathaniel Hale Stadium.

School officials announced that the game will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 3. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with kickoff set for noon.

Tickets will cost $7.

Regular festivities, such as both schools’ bands performing, will still take place. Concessions, food trucks and ice cream vendors will be available before and during the game.

Daniel Boone football will face West Ridge this Friday at West Ridge.