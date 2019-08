JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new addition to Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium will enhance the football experience this season.

On Wednesday, a crew with Snyder Signs spent the morning installing a new video board.

Athletic Director Keith Turner told News Channel 11 the board will be ready for the Hilltoppers’ first game against the Elizabethton Cyclones Friday night.

Turner said the other video board was nine years old and that this new board is bigger, and higher quality.