NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians took down Class 6A opponent West Ridge 56–14 on Friday to maintain their perfect record.

Daniel Boone stayed at No. 6 in Class 5A, Greeneville held its spot atop Class 4A, Unicoi County stayed No. 5 in Class 3A, and Hampton remained No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Oakland (14) 5-0 140 1 2. Collierville 5-0 115 2 3. Maryville 4-1 113 3 4. Germantown 5-0 91 5 5. Dobyns-Bennett 5-0 90 4 6. Ravenwood 3-2 63 6 7. Bradley Central 5-0 58 7 8. Blackman 4-1 43 9 9. Cane Ridge 4-1 24 10 10. Smyrna 4-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Page (8) 5-0 134 1 2. Knoxville West (6) 5-0 132 2 3. Springfield 5-0 110 3 4. Munford 5-0 99 4 5. Nolensville 5-0 83 5 6. Daniel Boone 5-0 71 6 7. Henry County 3-2 48 7 8. Green Hill 4-1 40 9 9. White County 4-1 18 8 10. Mt. Juliet 3-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Greeneville (12) 5-0 138 1 2. Anderson County (2) 5-0 126 2 3. Haywood County 4-0 113 3 4. Red Bank 4-0 89 4 5. Marshall County 5-0 86 5 6. Pearl-Cohn 3-2 58 8 7. Macon County 5-0 45 10 8. Hardin County 4-1 44 9 9. Stone Memorial 5-0 28 NR 10. Milan 4-1 15 6

Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Alcoa (14) 5-0 140 1 2. East Nashville 5-0 125 2 3. Covington 4-1 110 3 4. Giles County 4-1 97 4 5. Unicoi County 5-0 74 5 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-1 68 7 7. Sweetwater 3-1 56 8 8. Waverly 4-1 44 9 9. Dyersburg 3-2 24 10 10. Kingston 4-1 17 6

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Hampton (10) 5-0 136 1 2. Tyner Academy (3) 5-0 126 2 3. Union City (1) 5-0 114 3 4. Huntingdon 4-1 100 4 5. Riverside 4-1 68 7 6. Fairley 5-0 59 8 7. East Robertson 4-1 52 T9 8. Mt. Pleasant 4-0 48 T9 9. Harpeth 4-1 24 5 10. Freedom Prep 4-1 19 6

Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. McKenzie (11) 5-0 137 1 2. Fayetteville (3) 5-0 129 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 4-0 110 3 4. Dresden 5-0 100 4 5. Peabody 4-1 79 5 6. Coalfield 5-0 69 7 7. Clay County 4-0 43 9 8. South Pittsburg 3-2 42 8 9. Moore County 4-1 40 6 10. McEwen 3-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Halls 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (13) 5-0 139 1 2. Jackson Christian (1) 4-0 124 2 3. University-Jackson 4-1 115 3 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 4-1 95 4 5. Grace Christian Academy 4-1 81 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 140 1 2. Knoxville Webb 5-0 122 3 3. Lausanne Collegiate 3-1 102 4 4. CPA 3-2 89 5 5. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 50 2

Others receiving votes: Chattanooga Christian 26. Franklin Road Academy 18. Silverdale Baptist Academy 13.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. MBA (13) 5-0 139 1 2. Baylor (1) 4-0 124 2 3. McCallie 4-1 113 3 4. Brentwood Academy 4-1 100 4 5. Ensworth 4-1 78 NR

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; The Daily Memphian, Memphis.