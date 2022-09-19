NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians took down Class 6A opponent West Ridge 56–14 on Friday to maintain their perfect record.

Daniel Boone stayed at No. 6 in Class 5A, Greeneville held its spot atop Class 4A, Unicoi County stayed No. 5 in Class 3A, and Hampton remained No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Oakland (14)5-01401
2. Collierville5-01152
3. Maryville4-11133
4. Germantown5-0915
5. Dobyns-Bennett5-0904
6. Ravenwood3-2636
7. Bradley Central5-0587
8. Blackman4-1439
9. Cane Ridge4-12410
10. Smyrna4-020NR

Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Page (8)5-01341
2. Knoxville West (6)5-01322
3. Springfield5-01103
4. Munford5-0994
5. Nolensville5-0835
6. Daniel Boone5-0716
7. Henry County3-2487
8. Green Hill4-1409
9. White County4-1188
10. Mt. Juliet3-113NR

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Greeneville (12)5-01381
2. Anderson County (2)5-01262
3. Haywood County4-01133
4. Red Bank4-0894
5. Marshall County5-0865
6. Pearl-Cohn3-2588
7. Macon County5-04510
8. Hardin County4-1449
9. Stone Memorial5-028NR
10. Milan4-1156

Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Alcoa (14)5-01401
2. East Nashville5-01252
3. Covington4-11103
4. Giles County4-1974
5. Unicoi County5-0745
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman4-1687
7. Sweetwater3-1568
8. Waverly4-1449
9. Dyersburg3-22410
10. Kingston4-1176

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Hampton (10)5-01361
2. Tyner Academy (3)5-01262
3. Union City (1)5-01143
4. Huntingdon4-11004
5. Riverside4-1687
6. Fairley5-0598
7. East Robertson4-152T9
8. Mt. Pleasant4-048T9
9. Harpeth4-1245
10. Freedom Prep4-1196

Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. McKenzie (11)5-01371
2. Fayetteville (3)5-01292
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering4-01103
4. Dresden5-01004
5. Peabody4-1795
6. Coalfield5-0697
7. Clay County4-0439
8. South Pittsburg3-2428
9. Moore County4-1406
10. McEwen3-12010

Others receiving votes: Halls 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)5-01391
2. Jackson Christian (1)4-01242
3. University-Jackson4-11153
4. Middle Tennessee Christian4-1954
5. Grace Christian Academy4-181NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14)5-01401
2. Knoxville Webb5-01223
3. Lausanne Collegiate3-11024
4. CPA3-2895
5. Boyd Buchanan4-1502

Others receiving votes: Chattanooga Christian 26. Franklin Road Academy 18. Silverdale Baptist Academy 13.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. MBA (13)5-01391
2. Baylor (1)4-01242
3. McCallie4-11133
4. Brentwood Academy4-11004
5. Ensworth4-178NR

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; The Daily Memphian, Memphis.