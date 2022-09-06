NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place.

Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position in Class 4A while Hampton held on to No. 1 in Class 2A.

Dobyns-Bennett climbed to No. 7 in Class 6A after the Indians defeated Morristown East 42–14 on Friday.

Daniel Boone also moved up to No. 7 in Class 5A following the Trailblazer’s record-setting 70–7 win over Cherokee on Saturday.

In Class 5A, Unicoi County advanced to the No. 5 spot this week. The Blue Devils defeated Madison 35-14 on Friday.

All five teams have 3–0 records.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Records Poll Points Prev. 1. Oakland (12) 3-0 129 1 2. Maryville (1) 3-0 118 2 3. Lebanon 3-0 94 3 4. Collierville 3-0 80 6 5. Ravenwood 2-1 77 4 6. Cane Ridge 3-0 64 7 7. Dobyns-Bennett 3-0 48 8 8. Germantown 3-0 41 NR 9. Bradley Central 3-0 34 10 10. Blackman 2-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverdale 10. Independence 6. Smyrna 1. Whitehaven 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Records Poll Points Prev. 1. Page (8) 3-0 124 1 2. Knoxville West (4) 3-0 119 2 3. Springfield (1) 3-0 88 3 4. Munford 3-0 86 4 5. Henry County 2-1 70 6 6. Nolensville 3-0 65 7 7. Daniel Boone 3-0 56 8 8. Oak Ridge 2-1 30 9 9. McMinn County 2-1 27 NR 10. Morristown West 3-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 9. White County 8. Green Hill 6. Franklin County 6. Rhea County 3. Karns 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Greeneville (11) 3-0 128 1 2. Anderson County (2) 3-0 115 2 3. Haywood County 2-0 104 3 4. Upperman 3-0 89 T4 5. Hardin County 3-0 81 T4 6. Red Bank 2-0 63 6 7. Marshall County 3-0 45 7 8. Milan 3-0 43 8 9. Pearl-Cohn 1-2 22 10 10. Tullahoma 1-1 12 9

Others receiving votes: Lawrence County 4. Macon County 4. South Gibson 2. East Hamilton 1. Stone Memorial 1. Melrose 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Alcoa (13) 3-0 130 1 2. East Nashville 3-0 116 2 3. Covington 2-1 99 3 4. Giles County 3-0 84 5 5. Unicoi County 3-0 69 6 6. Kingston 3-0 65 7 7. Dyersburg 2-1 41 8 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-1 38 9 9. Sweetwater 2-1 24 NR 10. Loudon 2-1 22 4

Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.

Division I – Class 2A

School Records Poll Points Prev. 1. Hampton (8) 3-0 123 1 2. Tyner Academy (5) 3-0 119 3 3. Riverside 3-0 101 5 4. Union City 3-0 99 4 5. Huntingdon 2-1 71 6 6. Harpeth 3-0 44 10 7. Freedom Prep 3-0 29 NR 8. Loretto 2-1 21 NR (tie) Forrest 2-1 21 2 10. Fairley 3-0 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 17. Mt. Pleasant 15. Polk County 9. Westview 8. Meigs County 8. Monterey 5. East Robertson 4. Watertown 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. McKenzie (12) 3-0 129 1 2. Fayetteville (1) 3-0 117 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 2-0 100 3 4. Dresden 3-0 88 4 5. Peabody 2-1 66 5 6. South Pittsburg 2-1 64 6 7. Moore County 3-0 49 8 8. McEwen 2-0 34 7 9. Coalfield 3-0 25 10 10. Clay County 2-0 24 9

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Lake County 4. West Carroll 4. Whitwell 3. Oakdale 3.

Division II – Class 1A

School Records Poll Points Prev. 1. Friendship Christian (6) 3-0 121 2 2. Jackson Christian (6) 2-0 118 1 3. University-Jackson (1) 2-1 108 4 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 2-1 74 5 5. Grace Christian Academy 3-0 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 38. Lakeway Christian 13.

Division II – Class 2A

School Records Poll Points Prev. 1. Lipscomb Academy (12) 3-0 129 1 2. Lausanne Collegiate 2-0 113 2 3. CPA 2-1 99 4 4. Boyd Buchanan (1) 3-0 98 5 5. Knoxville Webb 3-0 36 NR

Others receiving votes: CAK 25. Franklin Road Academy 14. Notre Dame 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. MBA (11) 3-0 127 2 2. Baylor (1) 3-0 112 3 3. McCallie (1) 2-1 102 1 4. Brentwood Academy 2-1 93 5 5. Pope John Paul II 3-0 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Greeneville Sun; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤