Local teams stay put in latest AP Tennessee football prep poll

Touchdown Friday Night

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (19)7-02071
2. Maryville (1)6-01872
3. Whitehaven5-11413
4. Bradley Central5-11314
5. Brentwood6-11195
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)6-01176
7. Ravenwood5-1887
8. Houston6-0798
9. McMinn County6-0499
10. Stewarts Creek6-113NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (17)7-02011
2. Beech (1)7-01772
3. Powell7-01593
4. David Crockett (1)5-01294
5. Knoxville West (1)7-01057
6. Henry County5-21046
7. Gallatin (1)7-0968
8. Kirby5-1489
9. Summit6-1465
10. Page5-137NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rhea County 34.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (17)5-12011
2. Elizabethton (2)6-01782
3. Haywood County (1)6-11573
4. Anderson County (1)6-11434
5. Nolensville6-01345
6. Hardin County6-11046
7. Livingston Academy7-0977
8. Marshall County6-1668
9. Montgomery Central6-1379
10. Springfield4-21710

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (19)6-12081
2. Pearl-Cohn (1)7-01833
3. Red Bank6-01634
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-01266
5. Loudon7-01197
6. Covington (1)6-11032
7. Upperman6-1838
8. East Nashville6-1635
9. South Gibson6-1589
10. Wooddale6-123T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart County 16.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (18)6-02011
2. Meigs County (2)6-01902
3. Watertown6-11523
4. Trousdale County5-11364
5. Forrest7-01305
6. South Greene (1)7-01176
7. Lewis County5-1777
8. Tyner Academy4-2538
9. Houston County6-04310
10. Fairley5-2329

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Happy Valley 13. 12, Summertown 5. 13, Oneida 4. 14, Eagleville 1. 14, Mitchell 1.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (14)5-01991
2. Huntingdon (6)7-01912
3. Lake County (1)6-01713
4. Freedom Prep7-01374
5. Fayetteville7-01275
6. Greenback4-2966
7. Coalfield6-1738
8. Monterey7-05310
9. Greenfield6-1459
10. Cornersville4-3237

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 18. Clay County 12.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Nashville Christian School (15)6-01993
2. Fayette Academy (4)5-11802
3. University-Jackson (1)5-11741
4. Friendship Christian5-21324
5. Davidson Academy4-21175

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 13.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (20)6-12001
2. Boyd Buchanan5-11683
3. BGA4-21364
4. Lipscomb Academy (1)4-2932
5. Chattanooga Christian3-2795

Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Grace Christian 38. CAK 28.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (20)7-02001
2. MUS6-11434
3. Briarcrest7-01365
4. Baylor5-11153
5. Brentwood Academy5-21052

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 60. Ensworth 13.

