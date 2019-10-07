Local teams stay put in latest AP Tennessee football prep poll

RELATED » Final Scores & Highlights: Week 7 high school football

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (19) 7-0 207 1 2. Maryville (1) 6-0 187 2 3. Whitehaven 5-1 141 3 4. Bradley Central 5-1 131 4 5. Brentwood 6-1 119 5 6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 6-0 117 6 7. Ravenwood 5-1 88 7 8. Houston 6-0 79 8 9. McMinn County 6-0 49 9 10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 201 1 2. Beech (1) 7-0 177 2 3. Powell 7-0 159 3 4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 129 4 5. Knoxville West (1) 7-0 105 7 6. Henry County 5-2 104 6 7. Gallatin (1) 7-0 96 8 8. Kirby 5-1 48 9 9. Summit 6-1 46 5 10. Page 5-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rhea County 34.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Greeneville (17) 5-1 201 1 2. Elizabethton (2) 6-0 178 2 3. Haywood County (1) 6-1 157 3 4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 143 4 5. Nolensville 6-0 134 5 6. Hardin County 6-1 104 6 7. Livingston Academy 7-0 97 7 8. Marshall County 6-1 66 8 9. Montgomery Central 6-1 37 9 10. Springfield 4-2 17 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 208 1 2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 7-0 183 3 3. Red Bank 6-0 163 4 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-0 126 6 5. Loudon 7-0 119 7 6. Covington (1) 6-1 103 2 7. Upperman 6-1 83 8 8. East Nashville 6-1 63 5 9. South Gibson 6-1 58 9 10. Wooddale 6-1 23 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart County 16.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (18) 6-0 201 1 2. Meigs County (2) 6-0 190 2 3. Watertown 6-1 152 3 4. Trousdale County 5-1 136 4 5. Forrest 7-0 130 5 6. South Greene (1) 7-0 117 6 7. Lewis County 5-1 77 7 8. Tyner Academy 4-2 53 8 9. Houston County 6-0 43 10 10. Fairley 5-2 32 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Happy Valley 13. 12, Summertown 5. 13, Oneida 4. 14, Eagleville 1. 14, Mitchell 1.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 199 1 2. Huntingdon (6) 7-0 191 2 3. Lake County (1) 6-0 171 3 4. Freedom Prep 7-0 137 4 5. Fayetteville 7-0 127 5 6. Greenback 4-2 96 6 7. Coalfield 6-1 73 8 8. Monterey 7-0 53 10 9. Greenfield 6-1 45 9 10. Cornersville 4-3 23 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 18. Clay County 12.

Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Nashville Christian School (15) 6-0 199 3 2. Fayette Academy (4) 5-1 180 2 3. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 174 1 4. Friendship Christian 5-2 132 4 5. Davidson Academy 4-2 117 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 13.

Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. ECS (20) 6-1 200 1 2. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 168 3 3. BGA 4-2 136 4 4. Lipscomb Academy (1) 4-2 93 2 5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 79 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Grace Christian 38. CAK 28.

Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (20) 7-0 200 1 2. MUS 6-1 143 4 3. Briarcrest 7-0 136 5 4. Baylor 5-1 115 3 5. Brentwood Academy 5-2 105 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 60. Ensworth 13.

