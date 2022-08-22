The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Total Points 1. Oakland (12) 1-0 129 2. Maryville (1) 1-0 118 3. Ravenwood 0-1 65 4. Lebanon 1-0 58 5. Riverdale 1-0 51 6. Cane Ridge 1-0 50 7. Collierville 1-0 45 8. Dobyns Bennett 1-0 43 (tie) Bradley Central 1-0 43 (tie) Whitehaven 1-0 43

Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Total Points 1. Page (5) 1-0 155 2. Henry County (1) 1-0 109 3. Rhea County (4) 0-1 85 4. Springfield 1-0 80 5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0 76 6. Munford 1-0 51 7. Oak Ridge 1-0 47 8. McMinn County 1-0 44 9. Nolensville 1-0 38 10. Daniel Boone 1-0 30

Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Total Points 1. Greeneville (10) 1-0 123 2. Anderson County (1) 1-0 90 3. Haywood County 0-0 73 4. Upperman (1) 1-0 70 5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0 61 6. Hardin County 1-0 57 7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1 52 8. Red Bank 1-0 46 9. East Hamilton 1-0 45 10. Elizabethton 0-1 32

Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Total Points 1. Alcoa (12) 1-0 120 2. East Nashville 1-0 98 3. Covington 0-1 84 4. Giles County 1-0 74 5. Dyersburg 1-0 73 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 51 7. Loudon 1-0 42 8. Waverly 1-0 33 9. Unicoi County 1-0 26 10. Kingston 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Total Points 1. Westview (8) 1-0 2. Hampton (1) 1-0 80 3. Marion County (1) 1-0 76 4. Meigs County 1-0 74 5. Forrest 1-0 69 6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0 49 7. Union City 1-0 47 8. Riverside (1) 1-0 45 9. Huntingdon 0-1 35 10. Watertown 0-1 31

Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School 1. McKenzie (7) 1-0 103 2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0 100 3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0 88 4. MASE (1) 0-0 76 5. Peabody (1) 0-1 60 6. Dresden 1-0 48 7. McEwen 1-0 41 8. Gordonsville 0-1 39 9. Moore County 1-0 34 10. Clay County 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Total Points 1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0 107 2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0 74 3. Jackson Christian 1-0 67 4. Clarksville Academy 1-0 41 5. Friendship Christian 1-0 40

Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King’s Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Total Points 1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0 110 2. CPA 1-0 99 3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 77 4. CAK 1-0 63 5. Davidson Academy 1-0 51

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Total Points 1. McCallie (9) 1-0 107 2. MBA (2) 1-0 101 3. Ensworth 1-0 62 4. Baylor 1-0 42 5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 39

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; WCMT, Martin.¤