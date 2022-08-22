The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Oakland (12)1-0129
2. Maryville (1)1-0118
3. Ravenwood0-165
4. Lebanon1-058
5. Riverdale1-051
6. Cane Ridge1-050
7. Collierville1-045
8. Dobyns Bennett1-043
(tie) Bradley Central1-043
(tie) Whitehaven1-043

Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Page (5)1-0155
2. Henry County (1)1-0109
3. Rhea County (4)0-185
4. Springfield1-080
5. Knoxville West (3)1-076
6. Munford1-051
7. Oak Ridge1-047
8. McMinn County1-044
9. Nolensville1-038
10. Daniel Boone1-030

Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Greeneville (10)1-0123
2. Anderson County (1)1-090
3. Haywood County0-073
4. Upperman (1)1-070
5. Tullahoma (1)1-061
6. Hardin County1-057
7. Pearl-Cohn0-152
8. Red Bank1-046
9. East Hamilton1-045
10. Elizabethton0-132

Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Alcoa (12)1-0120
2. East Nashville1-098
3. Covington0-184
4. Giles County1-074
5. Dyersburg1-073
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman1-051
7. Loudon1-042
8. Waverly1-033
9. Unicoi County1-026
10. Kingston1-021

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Westview (8)1-0
2. Hampton (1)1-080
3. Marion County (1)1-076
4. Meigs County1-074
5. Forrest1-069
6. Tyner Academy (1)1-049
7. Union City1-047
8. Riverside (1)1-045
9. Huntingdon0-135
10. Watertown0-131

Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School
1. McKenzie (7)1-0103
2. South Pittsburg (2)1-0100
3. Fayetteville (1)1-088
4. MASE (1)0-076
5. Peabody (1)0-160
6. Dresden1-048
7. McEwen1-041
8. Gordonsville0-139
9. Moore County1-034
10. Clay County1-024

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. University-Jackson (9)1-0107
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1)1-074
3. Jackson Christian1-067
4. Clarksville Academy1-041
5. Friendship Christian1-040

Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King’s Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. Lipscomb Academy (11)1-0110
2. CPA1-099
3. Lausanne Collegiate1-077
4. CAK1-063
5. Davidson Academy1-051

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordTotal Points
1. McCallie (9)1-0107
2. MBA (2)1-0101
3. Ensworth1-062
4. Baylor1-042
5. Knoxville Catholic1-039

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; WCMT, Martin.¤