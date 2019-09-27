FINAL SCORES: Week 6 High School Football

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: News Channel 11 Staff
The Walk vs. Daniel Boone — Almost time to kick it off in Gray! #RollTribe https://t.co/PcGtbRKPVg— Tribe Athletics (@KCS__Athletics) September 27, 2019
Great Pre-Game speech by our Junior Patriots Coach Chris Laisure! Proud and privileged for him to be an Honorary Captain before our 2019 Homecoming Game! pic.twitter.com/doBAS8Sx2t— Sullivan East FB (@SullivanEastFB) September 27, 2019
Friday Night Lights from Gray @TrailblazerFB #boonepride @WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/CgaMU8gsPu— Jane Jones (@vtjonesj) September 27, 2019
pic.twitter.com/tTwgjmkWrn— Eastside Spartans (@eastsidevalive) September 27, 2019
West Greene’s 2nd TD of the night. 14-7 after the first quarter. @WJHL11 #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/0qusvsyA84— Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) September 28, 2019
Cade Larkins to Donta Hackler td. Crockett leads 35-0 #WJHLtdfn pic.twitter.com/w4t9GNszXl— Kasey Marler (@kmarlerwjhl) September 28, 2019
Good news, some much needed rain is falling! The bad news, it’s a lightning delay in Elizabethton, where the Cyclones lead Cherokee 24-0 at halftime #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/eUncdcalYl— David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) September 28, 2019
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY NIGHT: Plenty of great games on the docket tonight, including @DC_Pioneers visiting @schscougarslive and @AbingdonHigh taking on @BTCS_THS. Highlights tonight coming up on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/7Gmpx2h1O2— Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) September 28, 2019
And the South Greene Rebels exchange another blow with the Black Knights as they drive the field and add another 8 points to the scoreboard with another successful two point conversion. Rebels lead 30-27 with 1:47 left in the 3rd. @WJHL11 #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/6wvsHZwGfr— Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) September 28, 2019
Lightning delay??? No problem. East and Unicoi kids know what to do. Have a dance party in the gym!! Great to see kids just having fun together!! pic.twitter.com/wpDH6FDp7a— Chris Bogart (@cbogart25) September 28, 2019
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.