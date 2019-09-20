Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
National
Consumer
Border Report Tour
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Tips from law enforcement on what to do in road rage incidents
Top Stories
TBI investigating Washington Co. deputy seen slapping handcuffed man in video
Sullivan Co. Commission members attempt to oust mayor as chairperson
High School Football LIVE BLOG: Jefferson County @ Science Hill
UPDATE: Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street pushes back grand reopening date to September 30
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11
FINAL SCORES: Week 5 high school football games
Touchdown Friday Night
by: News Channel 11 Staff
Posted:
Sep 20, 2019 / 03:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2019 / 11:03 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Live Newscasts
Touchdown Friday Night
Mall at Johnson City owner: ‘Exciting’ redevelopment efforts set to kick off in 2020
Mountain Dew sign replaces long-time Pepsi billboard on Interstate 26 in Johnson City
‘House Hunters’ host Suzanne Whang dies at 57
A Twitter List by WJHL11