(WJHL) — The Hampton-Johnson County football game scheduled for this Friday has been canceled.

According to Johnson County Schools spokesperson Chase McGlamery, the cancellation is COVID-19 related.

Hampton will now play at Mitchell County this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 issues have already led to cancellations for the other Friday games like Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Elizabethton vs. Rhea County and Patrick Henry vs. Grundy.