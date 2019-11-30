Jason Witten talks Elizabethton, Cowboys, and more after Cyclones playoff win

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Elizabethton star and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten spoke to News Channel 11 Sports after the Elizabethton High School playoff game.

The Cyclones beat Nolensville, 34-12, to advance to the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in school history. The program’s only state championship was in 1938.

Witten played at Elizabethton High School, before moving on to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was drafted in the third round by the Cowboys, and ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.