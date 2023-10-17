JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the weather forecast.

Widespread rain is expected on Friday with temperatures peaking in the upper-50s. Showers may continue into Friday night.

High school games that have been rescheduled include:

Eastside vs. Thomas Walker — 7 p.m. Thursday

Tazewell County vs. Giles — 7 p.m. Thursday

Chuckey-Doak vs. Unicoi County — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Happy Valley vs. North Greene — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Holston vs. Johnson County — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Unaka vs. Hampton — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

West Greene vs. Sullivan East — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

West Ridge vs. Tennessee High — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Daniel Boone vs Science Hill — 8:00 p.m. Thursday

This story will be updated.