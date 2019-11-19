Greeneville’s Ty Youngblood named finalist for Mr. Football Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville running back and linebacker Ty Youngblood has been named a finalist for the 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award for class 4A.

The TSSAA announced three finalists for each classification in Division I and Division II and for Kicker of the Year on Tuesday.

Youngblood, along with Tim Coutras from Nolensville and Will Mcdonald from Livingston Academy, were named finalists for class 4A.

Great character and academics paired with athletic ability!

4A Mr. Football Finalist. @AVYoungblood4 pic.twitter.com/a9KZxt4gDW — Dan Hammonds (@Coach_Hammonds) November 19, 2019

The 30 finalists will travel to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on December 2 where winners from each class will be announced.

Youngblood announced on Twitter in July that he was committing to Furman University.

The Greeneville Green Devils will travel to Elizabethton this Friday to face the Cyclones in the TSSAA football playoff quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Cyclones defeated the Green Devils 24-21 during the regular season.

