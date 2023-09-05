The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (5)3-01682
2. Oakland (10)2-11651
3. Brentwood3-01325
4. Germantown (1)3-01314
5. Maryville (3)2-11303
6. Farragut2-1646
7. Riverdale2-1628
8. Mt. Juliet3-049T9
9. Bartlett2-138NR
10. Bearden1-226T9

Others receiving votes: Collierville 24. Ravenwood 13. Dobyns-Bennett 9. William Blount 9. Hardin Valley 8. Houston 6. Cleveland 5. Coffee County 3. Cookeville 1. Jefferson County 1. Siegel 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (18)3-01801
2. Henry County3-01652
3. Nolensville3-01263
4. Munford3-01126
5. Centennial3-01117
6. Page2-1905
7. Oak Ridge2-077NR
8. Powell (1)1-2534
9. Beech1-2298
(tie) Walker Valley3-029NR

Others receiving votes: Hendersonville 19. Southwind 14. Rhea County 11. Knoxville Central 9. East Hamilton 6. Knoxville Halls 5. McMinn County 4. Springfield 4. Sevier County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (11)3-01692
2. Greeneville (6)2-01611
3. Elizabethton (1)3-01563
4. Upperman (1)3-01354
5. Hardin County3-01136
6. Stone Memorial3-0748
7. Haywood County2-1615
8. Red Bank2-1517
9. Crockett County3-031NR
10. Macon County2-12610

Others receiving votes: Loudon 12. Marshall County 11. Obion County 11. White County 9. Gibbs 7. Anderson County 6. Lexington 5. Creek Wood 3. White House 2. Carter 2.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (19)3-01901
2. East Nashville3-01582
3. Dyersburg3-01404
4. Meigs County3-01146
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman3-0923
6. Chuckey-Doak3-0917
7. Sequatchie County3-064NR
8. Giles County1-2498
9. Covington1-2395
10. Kingston2-1339

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 17. Watertown 17. Unicoi County 9. Pigeon Forge 7. White House-Heritage 6. Westview 5. Ripley 5. Bolton 4. McMinn Central 3. Raleigh Egypt 1. Johnson County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Riverside (10)2-11541
1. Milan (4)3-01542
3. East Robertson (2)3-01473
4. York Institute3-01154
5. Marion County (1)3-0966
6. Lewis County3-0915
7. Smith County (1)3-0819
8. Huntingdon1-1577
9. Fairley (1)3-047NR
10. Mt. Pleasant3-038NR

Others receiving votes: Hampton 23. Waverly 12. South Greene 8. Trousdale County 8. Loretto 6. Monterey 3. Cannon County 2. Freedom Prep 2. Fayetteville 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)3-01731
2. Dresden (5)3-01572
3. Coalfield3-01244
4. McKenzie2-11123
5. Moore County3-01066
6. Whitwell3-0895
7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering2-1689
8. Union City1-2318
9. Sale Creek2-1257
10. Cloudland2-120NR

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 16. Richland 12. Oakdale 11. Clay County 11. Eagleville 10. Halls 7. South Fulton 6. Gleason 5. Chattanooga Prep 3. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1. Humboldt 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (14)3-01661
2. Jackson Christian (3)3-01502
3. Middle Tennessee Christian3-01423
4. DCA2-189NR
5. Trinity Christian Academy1-1505

Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 45. Nashville Christian School 19. Rosemark Academy 13. Memphis Business Academy 10. Grace Christian Academy 9. Lakeway Christian 8. Harding Academy 7. Columbia Academy 6. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (6)3-01571
2. CPA (10)2-11452
3. Knoxville Webb (1)3-01193
4. Boyd Buchanan3-01064
5. Chattanooga Christian2-1665

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 59. Lausanne Collegiate 29. University-Jackson 21. CAK 10. Goodpasture 8

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (9)3-01611
2. Baylor (8)2-11552
3. Ensworth3-01215
4. MUS3-01103
5. Lipscomb Academy (1)1-2954

Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 38. Knoxville Catholic 25. Chattanooga Baylor 9. Father Ryan 6.