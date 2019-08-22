Greene Devils prepare to open the season against Powell on the road

Greeneville, TN –most high school teams will open their season on Friday in Tennessee, but not the defending state champion Greeneville Greene Devils.

Under new head coach Dan Hammonds the Greene Devils will open defense of their back to back state championships tomorrow night in Knoxville against Powell.

Gone are players like class 4-A player of the year Cade Ballard, Dorian Goddard and several other talented players that help this team win 30 in a row.

So they know teams like Powell would like to be the one to snap the streak.

“I think it puts bulls-eye on our back and that’s something we have work hard every day for preparing and understanding we have to be top-notch every day because every is trying to knock us off as far as team goes we have not played a game yet so we are trying to be 1-0 this week.”

“Whenever we got the game with Powell and just having them on our mind and written on our board so we are excited about tomorrow night”

“Very talented their d line is very strong and o-line is strong they have a lot of athletes a lot of weapons they are a very tough team it’s going to be a fun game on Thursday.”