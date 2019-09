This week, News Channel 11 featured the Chuckey-Doak High School Marching Band for Friday Morning Kickoff!

Every Friday morning during high school football season, News Channel 11 will start the day with a pep rally featuring high school football bands of the week.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at http://www.wjhl.com/tdfn.