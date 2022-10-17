JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remain ranked in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Only two teams saw a change in their rankings this week: Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County. The 7–1 Black Knights moved down a spot to No. 8 in Class 3A. The team shut out Claiborne on Friday by a score of 55–0.

Unicoi County dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A after losing to West Greene by 24–23. West Greene came up one vote shy of making the top 10 this week.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett maintained the No. 3 spot.

Undefeated Daniel Boone stayed No. 5 in Class 5A.

Greeneville continued to sit on top of the Class 4A rankings.

Hampton held on to No. 2 in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (12)7-11201
2. Cane Ridge7-11052
3. Dobyns-Bennett7-1953
4. Maryville6-2864
5. Centennial7-1596
6. Houston6-244T7
7. Collierville7-136T7
8. Ravenwood5-3259
9. Farragut6-219NR
10. Bearden6-218NR

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (12)8-01201
2. Nolensville8-01023
3. Munford8-0982
4. Page7-1864
5. Daniel Boone8-0675
6. Henry County6-2586
7. Powell6-2467
8. Mt. Juliet7-2349
9. White County6-22410
10. McMinn County6-212NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (12)9-01201
2. Anderson County8-01062
3. Haywood County8-0983
4. Pearl-Cohn7-2705
5. Upperman6-2637
6. Macon County7-1616
7. Marshall County7-1488
8. Stone Memorial7-1359
9. Red Bank7-1304
10. Melrose7-110NR
(tie) Dekalb County6-21010

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (12)7-11201
2. East Nashville8-01052
3. Covington7-1993
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-1824
5. Waverly6-1675
6. Giles County6-2566
7. Smith County7-1488
8. Chuckey-Doak7-1407
9. Sweetwater7-2209
10. Fairview6-211NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tyner Academy (11)8-01191
2. Hampton7-11032
3. Fairley8-0953
4. Riverside7-1764
5. Westview (1)6-2745
6. East Robertson7-1646
7. Huntingdon6-2457
8. Freedom Prep7-1358
9. Union City7-1279
10. Lewis County7-12110

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fayetteville (6)8-01142
2. McKenzie (4)8-01021
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering8-0983
4. Peabody7-1834
5. South Pittsburg7-2685
6. Dresden7-1606
7. Moore County7-1497
8. Clay County7-1398
9. Coalfield7-1229
10. Gordonsville6-214NR

Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (11)8-01191
2. University-Jackson (1)7-11092
3. Middle Tennessee Christian7-1933
4. Jackson Christian6-1844
5. Nashville Christian School6-2755

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (12)8-01201
2. Knoxville Webb8-01062
3. Lausanne Collegiate6-1853
4. Chattanooga Christian7-1834
5. Franklin Road Academy7-1715

Others receiving votes: CPA 15.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (12)8-01201
2. Baylor7-11082
3. McCallie6-2963
4. Brentwood Academy6-2844
5. Ensworth6-2725

Others receiving votes: none.

