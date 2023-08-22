The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points 1. Oakland (16) 1-0 178 2. Bradley Central (1) 1-0 149 3. Maryville 1-0 142 4. Riverdale 1-0 122 5. Germantown (1) 1-0 117 6. Farragut 1-0 67 7. Brentwood 1-0 63 8. Bearden 0-1 58 9. Collierville 1-0 24 10. Cane Ridge 0-1 19

Others receiving votes: Mt. Juliet 16. Houston 15. Bartlett 9. Coffee County 6. Dobyns-Bennett 2. Science Hill 2. Cleveland 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points 1. Knoxville West (17) 1-0 179 2. Page (1) 1-0 137 (tie) Powell 1-0 137 4. Henry County 1-0 112 5. Nolensville 1-0 65 6. Springfield 1-0 62 7. Beech 1-0 59 8. Munford 1-0 41 9. Sevier County 1-0 38 10. Centennial 1-0 37

Others receiving votes: East Hamilton 34. Oak Ridge 24. McMinn County 22. Hendersonville 12. Daniel Boone 11. Southwind 11. Knoxville Central 6. Rhea County 3.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points 1. Greeneville (9) 1-0 162 2. Anderson County 0-1 137 3. Elizabethton 1-0 129 (tie) Pearl-Cohn (7) 1-0 129 5. Red Bank 1-0 109 6. Haywood County (1) 1-0 91 7. Upperman (1) 1-0 63 8. Hardin County 1-0 58 9. Stone Memorial 1-0 23 10. Marshall County 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: South Gibson 16. Chester County 12. Crockett County 12. Macon County 10. Lexington 4. Melrose 3. White County 3. Jackson North Side 2. 1, Gibbs 2. Carter 2. 16, Mountain 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points 1. Alcoa (18) 1-0 180 2. East Nashville 1-0 149 3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 142 4. Dyersburg 1-0 122 5. Giles County 1-0 92 6. Covington 0-1 81 7. Sweetwater 1-0 53 8. Westview 0-1 47 9. Tyner Academy 0-1 34 10. Meigs County 0-0 32 (tie) Chuckey-Doak 1-0 32

Others receiving votes: Pigeon Forge 14. Kingston 7. Ripley 2. White House-Heritage 2. Watertown 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points 1. Riverside (10) 0-1 147 2. Milan (4) 1-0 135 3. Huntingdon 0-1 111 4. Hampton (1) 0-1 97 5. York Institute 1-0 92 6. East Robertson (3) 1-0 78 7. Lewis County 1-0 77 8. Marion County 1-0 56 9. Smith County 1-0 41 10. Fayetteville 0-1 40

Others receiving votes: Fairley 24. Polk County 19. Waverly 19. Mt. Pleasant 16. Bledsoe County 13. Peabody 9. Monterey 9. South Greene 5. Trousdale County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points 1. McKenzie (12) 1-0 173 2. South Pittsburg (6) 1-0 162 3. Dresden 1-0 132 4. Coalfield 1-0 97 5. Whitwell 1-0 81 6. Union City 0-1 69 7. Gordonsville 0-1 53 8. Cloudland 1-0 48 9. Sale Creek 1-0 40 (tie) Moore County 1-0 40

Others receiving votes: Clay County 38. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 31. Cornersville 8. Richland 6. South Fulton 5. West Carroll 2. Oakdale 2. Lake County 2. McEwen 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points 1. Friendship Christian (13) 1-0 174 2. Nashville Christian School (3) 0-1 149 3. Jackson Christian (1) 1-0 127 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 1-0 124 5. Trinity Christian Academy 1-0 63

Others receiving votes: DCA 41. First Assembly Christian 10. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points 1. CPA (17) 1-0 179 2. Franklin Road Academy (1) 1-0 148 3. Knoxville Webb 1-0 111 4. Boyd Buchanan 1-0 105 5. Chattanooga Christian 0-1 64

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 63. Davidson Academy 35. University-Jackson 24. Goodpasture 9. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points 1. McCallie (4) 1-0 143 2. Baylor (9) 0-1 140 3. Lipscomb Academy (4) 0-1 136 4. Brentwood Academy 0-1 97 5. MUS 1-0 87

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 64. CBHS 7. Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Crossville Chronicle, Crossville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Weakley County Press, Martin.