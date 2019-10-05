Final Scores, Highlights, & More: Week 7 high school football

Touchdown Friday Night

Part 1: Top Hit, Unicoi County vs. Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville vs. Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Jefferson County, Daniel Boone vs. Morristown East, Hampton vs. Sullivan North, Science Hill vs. Farragut, Elizabethton vs William Blount, Sullivan South band.

Part 2: North Greene vs West Greene, Cosby vs. South Greene, Cloudland vs. Unaka, Tennessee High vs. Volunteer, Union County vs. Sullivan South, Holston cheerleaders.

Part 3: Chilhowie vs. Virginia High, Wise Central vs. Abingdon, Narrows vs. Holston, Radford vs. Richlands.

Highlights & more:

