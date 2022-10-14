Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Unicoi County vs. West Greene, Claiborne vs. Chuckey-Doak, Cumberland Gap vs. Hampton, Daniel Boone vs. Tennessee High, William Blount vs. Dobyns-Bennett, and the Cherokee cheerleaders.

Part 2: Science Hill vs. Jefferson County, Volunteer vs. Elizabethton, Cosby vs. Unaka, Morristown West vs. Cherokee, Greeneville vs. Sullivan East, and the J.I. Burton band.

Part 3: Wise Central vs. Union, Grundy vs. J.I. burton, and Graham vs. Virginia High.

Claiborne vs. Chuckey-Doak highlights

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne 0

Cloudland 38, Jellico 12

Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee High 13

Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7

Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6

Greeneville 51, Sullivan East 0 (Thu)

Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8

Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31

Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20

Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7

South Greene 21, Johnson County 15

Unaka 64, Cosby 0

West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23

Southwest Virginia

Bluefield WV 46, Tazewell 20

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Graham 49, Virginia High 21 (Thu)

Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26

Holston 34, Northwood 0

Honaker 41, Hurley 20

Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Thomas Walker 45, Phelps 6

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

Union 28, Wise Central 21