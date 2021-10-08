Final Scores & Highlights: Week 8 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Top Tackle, Cloudland vs. Unicoi County, West Ridge vs. David Crockett, Daniel Boone vs. Science Hill, Rhea County vs. Elizabethton, Oak Ridge vs. Greeneville, Cherokee vs. West Greene, and Science Hill cheerleaders.

Segment 2: Tennessee High vs. Volunteer, Claiborne vs. Unaka, Johnson County vs. Happy Valley, North Greene vs. South Greene, Cumberland Gap vs. Chuckey-Doak, Morristown West vs. Knox Carter, and Patrick Henry band.

Segment 3: Ridgeview vs. Union, John Battle vs. Wise Central, Lee High vs. J.I. Burton, Holston vs. Patrick Henry, and Marion vs. Abingdon.

Final Scores

Cherokee 44, West Greene 28

Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22

Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0

Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6

South Greene 47, North Greene 0

Unaka 14, Claiborne 12

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21

West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6

*The Daniel Boone-Science Hill game was postponed due to weather.

Abingdon 50, Marion 6 (Thu)

Graham 31, Bluefield 6

Holston 19, Patrick Henry 7

Lebanon 20, Northwood 0

Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40

Richlands 27, Tazewell 26

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8

Union 28, Ridgeview 21

Wise Central 56, John Battle 0

*The Virginia High-Honaker game was postponed due to weather.