Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
PART 1: Top tackle, Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Oak Ridge, David Crockett vs. West Ridge, Chuckey-Doak vs. Cumberland Gap, Unicoi County vs. Cloudland, and the Tennessee High marching band.
PART 2: Volunteer vs. Tennessee High, South Greene vs. North Greene, West Greene vs. Cherokee, Union County vs. Sullivan East, Unaka vs. Claiborne, Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, and the Virginia High cheerleaders.
PART 3: Abingdon vs. Marion, Honaker vs. Virginia High, Patrick Henry vs. Holston, and Wise Central vs. John Battle.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0
Daniel Boone 22, Science Hill 14
David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23
Elizabethton 35, Rhea County 28
Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40
Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13
Johnson County 48, Happy Valley 39
South Greene 58, North Greene 7
Sullivan East 54, Union County 12
Tennessee High 40, Volunteer 6
Unaka 34, Claiborne 8
Unicoi County 49, Cloudland 8
West Greene 42, Cherokee 12
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 35, Marion 6
Grundy 42, George Wythe 28
Lebanon 42, Northwood 0
Lee 53, J.I. Burton 34
Patrick Henry 30, Holston 17
Ridgeview 20, Union 11
Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14
Tazewell 56, Richlands 37
Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12
Virginia High 49, Honaker 13
Wise Central 41, John Battle 14
