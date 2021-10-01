Final Scores & Highlights: Week 7 High School Football Games

Segment 1: South Greene vs. Hampton, Greeneville vs. Seymour, Jefferson County vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Greene vs. Cloudland, Morristown West vs. Tennessee High, Elizabethton vs. Sullivan East, and Dobyns-Bennett band.

Segment 2: Science Hill vs. Morristown East, David Crockett vs. Cherokee, Unicoi County vs. Chuckey-Doak, Cosby vs. North Greene, Grainger vs. Volunteer, Knox Christian vs. Daniel Boone, and Abingdon cheerleaders.

Segment 3: Cumberland Gap vs. Happy Valley, Narrows vs. Holston, Wise Central vs. Abingdon, and Honaker vs. Chilhowie.

Final Scores

CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2

Cloudland 20, West Greene 7

Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12

David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0

Greeneville 66, Seymour 7

Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21

Johnson County 29, Claiborne 26

North Greene 40, Cosby 20

Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14

South Greene 28, Hampton 22

Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21

Unaka 52, Harlan KY 34

Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12

Volunteer 47, Grainger 18

West Ridge 28, William Blount 21

Abingdon 28, Wise Central 21

Castlewood 44, Bland County 28

Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12

Gate City 30, Lebanon 21

Holston 28, Narrows 6

Patrick Henry 27, Rural Retreat 0

Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14

Tazewell 47, Grundy 14

Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30

Union 40, Thomas Walker 29

Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35