Final Scores & Highlights: Week 7 High School Football Games

Segment 1: South Greene vs. Hampton, Greeneville vs. Seymour, Jefferson County vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Greene vs. Cloudland, Morristown West vs. Tennessee High, Elizabethton vs. Sullivan East, and Dobyns-Bennett band.
Segment 2: Science Hill vs. Morristown East, David Crockett vs. Cherokee, Unicoi County vs. Chuckey-Doak, Cosby vs. North Greene, Grainger vs. Volunteer, Knox Christian vs. Daniel Boone, and Abingdon cheerleaders.
Segment 3: Cumberland Gap vs. Happy Valley, Narrows vs. Holston, Wise Central vs. Abingdon, and Honaker vs. Chilhowie.
Final Scores
CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2
Cloudland 20, West Greene 7
Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12
David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0
Greeneville 66, Seymour 7
Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21
Johnson County 29, Claiborne 26
North Greene 40, Cosby 20
Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14
South Greene 28, Hampton 22
Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21
Unaka 52, Harlan KY 34
Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12
Volunteer 47, Grainger 18
West Ridge 28, William Blount 21
Abingdon 28, Wise Central 21
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Gate City 30, Lebanon 21
Holston 28, Narrows 6
Patrick Henry 27, Rural Retreat 0
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35