Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Hampton vs. South Greene, Cherokee vs. David Crockett, Daniel Boone vs. Knox Christian Academy, Seymour vs. Greeneville, Cloudland vs. West Greene, and the West Greene marching band.

Part 2: Dobyns-Bennett vs. Jefferson County, Tennessee High vs. Morristown West, William Blount vs. West Ridge, Happy Valley vs. Cumberland Gap, Johnson County vs. Claiborne, and the Union cheerleaders.

Part 3: Morristown East vs. Science Hill, Chuckey-Doak vs. Unicoi County, Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton, Abingdon vs. Wise Central, Thomas Walker vs. Union, and Lebanon vs. Gate City.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 (Thu)

Cleveland 28, Maryville 24

Cosby 41, North Greene 26

Daniel Boone 31, CAK 7

David Crockett 41, Cherokee 12

Dobyns-Bennett 34, Jefferson County 10

Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 (Thu)

Grainger 28, Volunteer 7

Greeneville 61, Seymour 0

Hampton 37, South Greene 0

Happy Valley 35, Cumberland Gap 32

Johnson County 22, Claiborne 21

Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7

Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 (Thu)

West Greene 42, Cloudland 0

West Ridge 42, William Blount 14

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 27, Wise Central 26

Betsy Lane KY 36, Hurley 28

Gate City 28, Lebanon 14

Graham 27, George Wythe 7

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21

Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24

Narrows 29, Holston 27 (Thu)

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6 (Thu)

Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6

Tazwell 28, Grundy 14

Union 40, Thomas Walker 0