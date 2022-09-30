Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Hampton vs. South Greene, Cherokee vs. David Crockett, Daniel Boone vs. Knox Christian Academy, Seymour vs. Greeneville, Cloudland vs. West Greene, and the West Greene marching band.
Part 2: Dobyns-Bennett vs. Jefferson County, Tennessee High vs. Morristown West, William Blount vs. West Ridge, Happy Valley vs. Cumberland Gap, Johnson County vs. Claiborne, and the Union cheerleaders.
Part 3: Morristown East vs. Science Hill, Chuckey-Doak vs. Unicoi County, Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton, Abingdon vs. Wise Central, Thomas Walker vs. Union, and Lebanon vs. Gate City.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 (Thu)
Cleveland 28, Maryville 24
Cosby 41, North Greene 26
Daniel Boone 31, CAK 7
David Crockett 41, Cherokee 12
Dobyns-Bennett 34, Jefferson County 10
Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 (Thu)
Grainger 28, Volunteer 7
Greeneville 61, Seymour 0
Hampton 37, South Greene 0
Happy Valley 35, Cumberland Gap 32
Johnson County 22, Claiborne 21
Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 (Thu)
West Greene 42, Cloudland 0
West Ridge 42, William Blount 14
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 27, Wise Central 26
Betsy Lane KY 36, Hurley 28
Gate City 28, Lebanon 14
Graham 27, George Wythe 7
Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21
J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21
Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24
Narrows 29, Holston 27 (Thu)
Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6 (Thu)
Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6
Tazwell 28, Grundy 14
Union 40, Thomas Walker 0