Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Anderson County 35, Elizabethton 34 OT

Chuckey-Doak 34, South Greene 6

Cloudland 40, Cosby 24

Greeneville 21, Dobyns-Bennett 20

Maryville 42, Science Hill 14

Pisgah NC 34, David Crockett 10

Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14

Unaka 16, Happy Valley 12

Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35

Volunteer 24, Johnson County 12

West Greene 56, North Greene 7

West Ridge 42, Cherokee 6

Southwest Virginia

Bluefield WV 26, Richlands 10

Claiborne TN 36, Thomas Walker 28

Gate City 23, Union 16

George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14

Graham 28, Galax 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Grundy 62, Honaker 21

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Hurley 20, Tug Valley WV 13

Patrick Henry 54, John Battle 20

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14

Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7

Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7 (Thu)

*Tazewell plays at Riverheads at 1 p.m. Saturday