Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Greeneville vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Maryville vs. Science Hill, Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Chuckey-Doak vs. South Greene, West Greene vs. North Greene, and the South Greene band.
Part 2: Sullivan East vs. Unicoi County, Cherokee vs. West Ridge, Unaka vs. Happy Valley, Johnson County vs. Volunteer, David Crockett vs. Pisgah, and the Tennessee High band.
Part 3: Tennessee High vs. Abingdon, Ridgeview vs. Lee High, Patrick Henry vs. John Battle, Claiborne vs. Thomas Walker, Union vs. Gate City, and Virginia High vs. Lebanon.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Anderson County 35, Elizabethton 34 OT
Chuckey-Doak 34, South Greene 6
Cloudland 40, Cosby 24
Greeneville 21, Dobyns-Bennett 20
Maryville 42, Science Hill 14
Pisgah NC 34, David Crockett 10
Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14
Unaka 16, Happy Valley 12
Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35
Volunteer 24, Johnson County 12
West Greene 56, North Greene 7
West Ridge 42, Cherokee 6
Southwest Virginia
Bluefield WV 26, Richlands 10
Claiborne TN 36, Thomas Walker 28
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley WV 13
Patrick Henry 54, John Battle 20
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14
Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7 (Thu)
*Tazewell plays at Riverheads at 1 p.m. Saturday