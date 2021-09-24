Final Scores & Highlights: Week 6 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Dobyns-Bennett vs. Greeneville, Science Hill vs. Maryville, Anderson County vs. Elizabethton, Abingdon vs. Tennessee High, Unicoi County vs. Sullivan East, and Sullivan East cheerleaders.

Segment 2: North Greene vs. West Greene, Cosby vs. Cloudland, West Ridge vs. Cherokee, Happy Valley vs. Unaka, Pisgah vs. David Crockett, South Greene vs. Chuckey-Doak, and Ridgeview marching band.

Segment 3: Gate City vs. Union, Lee High vs. Ridgeview, John Battle vs. Patrick Henry, and Eastside vs. Holston.

Final Scores

Abingdon, VA 34, Tennessee High 14

Cloudland 52, Cosby 18

David Crockett 28, Pisgah 14

Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Maryville 41, Science Hill 17

South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12

Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6

Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28

Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0

West Greene 27, North Greene 0

West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9

Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12

Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7

Holston 21, Eastside 12

Honaker 34, Grundy 28

Graham 28, Galax 0

Grayson County 15, Marion 9

Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16

Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6

Ridgeview 51, Lee 7

Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne 6

Tug Valley 43, Hurley 8

Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16

Union 54, Gate City 13