Final Scores & Highlights: Week 6 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Dobyns-Bennett vs. Greeneville, Science Hill vs. Maryville, Anderson County vs. Elizabethton, Abingdon vs. Tennessee High, Unicoi County vs. Sullivan East, and Sullivan East cheerleaders.
Segment 2: North Greene vs. West Greene, Cosby vs. Cloudland, West Ridge vs. Cherokee, Happy Valley vs. Unaka, Pisgah vs. David Crockett, South Greene vs. Chuckey-Doak, and Ridgeview marching band.
Segment 3: Gate City vs. Union, Lee High vs. Ridgeview, John Battle vs. Patrick Henry, and Eastside vs. Holston.
Final Scores
Abingdon, VA 34, Tennessee High 14
Cloudland 52, Cosby 18
David Crockett 28, Pisgah 14
Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7
Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12
Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6
Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28
Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0
West Greene 27, North Greene 0
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
Graham 28, Galax 0
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16
Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6
Ridgeview 51, Lee 7
Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne 6
Tug Valley 43, Hurley 8
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Union 54, Gate City 13