Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Morristown West vs. Daniel Boone, Science Hill vs. William Blount, Happy Valley vs. Hampton, Dobyns-Bennett vs. West Ridge, and Hampton cheerleaders.

Part 2: David Crockett vs. Tennessee High, Grainger vs. Elizabethton, Jellico vs. Unaka, Seymour vs. Sullivan East, and the Abingdon band.

Part 3: Wise Central vs. Virginia High, Richlands vs. Abingdon, and Lee High vs. Patrick Henry.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee:

Daniel Boone 38, Morristown West 7

Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14

Elizabethton 47, Grainger 0

Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0

Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0

Red Boiling Springs 39, North Greene 12

Science Hill 35, William Blount 0

Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21

South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 18

Tennessee High 34, David Crockett 10

Unaka 46, Jellico 7

Unicoi County 35, Claiborne 18

West Greene 21, Johnson County 18

Southwest Virginia:

Abingdon 21, Richlands 0

Gate City 35, Marion 28

George Wythe 55, Carroll County 32

Graham 17, Union 8

Grundy 62, Castlewood 6

Honaker 55, Eastside 29

Hurley 52, River View WV 26

J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16

Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7

Lee High 41, Patrick Henry 20

Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28

Tazewell 39, John Battle 16

Virginia High 38, Wise Central 35