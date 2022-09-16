Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Morristown West vs. Daniel Boone, Science Hill vs. William Blount, Happy Valley vs. Hampton, Dobyns-Bennett vs. West Ridge, and Hampton cheerleaders.
Part 2: David Crockett vs. Tennessee High, Grainger vs. Elizabethton, Jellico vs. Unaka, Seymour vs. Sullivan East, and the Abingdon band.
Part 3: Wise Central vs. Virginia High, Richlands vs. Abingdon, and Lee High vs. Patrick Henry.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee:
Daniel Boone 38, Morristown West 7
Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14
Elizabethton 47, Grainger 0
Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0
Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0
Red Boiling Springs 39, North Greene 12
Science Hill 35, William Blount 0
Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 18
Tennessee High 34, David Crockett 10
Unaka 46, Jellico 7
Unicoi County 35, Claiborne 18
West Greene 21, Johnson County 18
Southwest Virginia:
Abingdon 21, Richlands 0
Gate City 35, Marion 28
George Wythe 55, Carroll County 32
Graham 17, Union 8
Grundy 62, Castlewood 6
Honaker 55, Eastside 29
Hurley 52, River View WV 26
J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16
Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7
Lee High 41, Patrick Henry 20
Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28
Tazewell 39, John Battle 16
Virginia High 38, Wise Central 35