Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Morristown West, David Crockett vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Cloudland vs. Hampton, South Greene vs. West Greene, and the North Greene band.

Part 2: Science Hill vs. Powell, Tennessee High vs. Karns, Johnson County vs. Sullivan East, Jellico vs. North Greene, Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, and Patrick Henry cheerleaders.

Part 3: Unaka vs. Twin Springs, Gate City vs. Abingdon, Virginia High vs. Patrick Henry, and Union vs. J.I. Burton.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 56, Grainger 30

Clinton 54, Cherokee 12

Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 0

Dobyns-Bennett 49, David Crockett 6

Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21

Hampton 38, Cloudland 6

Karns 35, Tennessee High 6

North Greene 32, Jellico 28

Powell 31, Science Hill 24

Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26

Twin Springs VA 44, Unaka 32

Unicoi County 41, Happy Valley 6

West Greene 16, South Greene 14

Southwest Virginia

Gate City 24, Abingdon 7

George Wythe 35, Giles 7

Graham 48, Richlands 3

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Hurley 42, Phelps KY 12

John Battle 19, Holston 6

Lebanon 42, Eastside 7

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

Northwood 6, Marion 0

Ridgeview 37, Wise Central 14

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry 8

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13