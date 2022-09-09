Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Morristown West, David Crockett vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Cloudland vs. Hampton, South Greene vs. West Greene, and the North Greene band.
Part 2: Science Hill vs. Powell, Tennessee High vs. Karns, Johnson County vs. Sullivan East, Jellico vs. North Greene, Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, and Patrick Henry cheerleaders.
Part 3: Unaka vs. Twin Springs, Gate City vs. Abingdon, Virginia High vs. Patrick Henry, and Union vs. J.I. Burton.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 56, Grainger 30
Clinton 54, Cherokee 12
Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 0
Dobyns-Bennett 49, David Crockett 6
Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21
Hampton 38, Cloudland 6
Karns 35, Tennessee High 6
North Greene 32, Jellico 28
Powell 31, Science Hill 24
Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26
Twin Springs VA 44, Unaka 32
Unicoi County 41, Happy Valley 6
West Greene 16, South Greene 14
Southwest Virginia
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe 35, Giles 7
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Hurley 42, Phelps KY 12
John Battle 19, Holston 6
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
Northwood 6, Marion 0
Ridgeview 37, Wise Central 14
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry 8
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13