Final Scores & Highlights: Week 4 High School Football Games

Segment 1: David Crockett vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West vs. Greeneville, Knox Powell vs. Science Hill, Daniel Boone vs. Elizabethton, Hampton vs. Cloudland, & Tennessee High band.
Segment 2: Knox Karns vs. Tennessee High, Happy Valley vs. Unicoi County, West Greene vs. South Greene, Grainger vs. Chuckey-Doak, Twin Springs vs. Unaka, & Wise Central cheerleaders.
Segment 3: Ridgeview vs. Wise Central, J.I. Burton vs. Union, Patrick Henry vs. Virginia High.
Final Scores
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13
Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6
Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7
Hampton 33, Cloudland 0
Jellico 34, North Greene 18
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
South Greene 48, West Greene 7
Tennessee High 33, Karns 31
Twin Springs 28, Unaka 24
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6
Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14
Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18
Eastside 34, Lebanon 21
Giles 16, George Wythe 13
Graham 35, Richlands 0
Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19
Holston 42, John Battle 7
Marion 36, Northwood 14
Phelps, KY 48, Hurley 6
Ridgeview 12, Wise Central 0
Tazewell 22, Mount View, WV 18
Union 50, J.I. Burton 20
Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry 40