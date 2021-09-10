Final Scores & Highlights: Week 4 High School Football Games

Touchdown Friday Night

Segment 1: David Crockett vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West vs. Greeneville, Knox Powell vs. Science Hill, Daniel Boone vs. Elizabethton, Hampton vs. Cloudland, & Tennessee High band.

Segment 2: Knox Karns vs. Tennessee High, Happy Valley vs. Unicoi County, West Greene vs. South Greene, Grainger vs. Chuckey-Doak, Twin Springs vs. Unaka, & Wise Central cheerleaders.

Segment 3: Ridgeview vs. Wise Central, J.I. Burton vs. Union, Patrick Henry vs. Virginia High.

Final Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13

Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6

Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7

Hampton 33, Cloudland 0

Jellico 34, North Greene 18

Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6

Powell 42, Science Hill 14

South Greene 48, West Greene 7

Tennessee High 33, Karns 31

Twin Springs 28, Unaka 24

Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6

Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14

Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18

Eastside 34, Lebanon 21

Giles 16, George Wythe 13

Graham 35, Richlands 0

Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19

Holston 42, John Battle 7

Marion 36, Northwood 14

Phelps, KY 48, Hurley 6

Ridgeview 12, Wise Central 0

Tazewell 22, Mount View, WV 18

Union 50, J.I. Burton 20

Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry 40

